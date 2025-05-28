M.A.D. Foods Debuts at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) 2025

M.A.D. Foods, producer of both Aux Délices des Bois and Butter Craft Provisions finishing butters and animal fats, heads to NOLA. A newcomer to IDDBA, the company has plenty to offer in the Dairy Department.

M.A.D. Foods launched its first butter in 2008, when its Black Truffle Butter won the sofi Outstanding New Product of the Year award. Since then, the line has extended in both flavor varieties and packaging options. From foodservice logs to retail cups to individual pucks, the butters provide a luxurious finish to proteins, vegetables, and starches.

M.A.D.’s legacy brand Aux Délices des Bois stands out on the Dairy shelf in orange sleeves printed with consumer tips and recipes. Its value brand Butter Craft Provisions uses the same recipes with clear, resealable cups to show off ingredients. 1-lb and 8-oz. logs and 1-oz. pucks are favorites in meat and fish counters, where interaction with store personnel boosts sales.

Finishing butters have taken hold in the retail market as a sustainable, natural way to add rich and varied flavors to otherwise ordinary dishes. Move over, ketchup … here comes America’s favorite new condiment!

• 82%+ Euro-style butter

• Sofi award winner

• Small batch, real ingredients

• Free from allergens, fillers, preservatives

• American ingredients

• Made in the USA

NYC-based M.A.D. Foods produces retail, private label and foodservice butters and culinary fats. Beef Tallow joins Cage Free Duck Fat and Bacon Fat inspire high-heat cooking in both dairy and grocery. Thierry and Amy Farges founded M.A.D. Foods to bring the flavors of Thierry’s French heritage to the American table.