Majestic Butter Distributed Nationally at Whole Foods Markets, With Launch of Majestic Organic Butter

DALLAS, TX – A new butter has officially hit store shelves nationally this week – Majestic Brand Organic Butter! Driven by the belief that the best butter starts with responsible sourcing, Majestic Brand Butter sources high-quality cream only from U.S. dairy farmers who put cow care, milk quality, and sustainability first.

Made the “old-fashioned way”, combining exceptional ingredients and traditional methods with state-of-the-art machinery, Majestic Brand Dairy produces delicious organic butter right here in the USA. This slower, “old school” approach results in rich and creamy butter perfect for cooking, baking, or simply spreading.

Available in Salted and Unsalted varieties, Majestic Brand Organic Butter offers four 4 oz. pre-wrapped sticks of butter per package with a suggested retail price of $7.99. Shoppers in the following states should look for Majestic Organic Butter at their local Whole Foods Markets – Georgia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Iowa, Wisconsin, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, Colorado, Washington, and Texas.

“We are very excited about the partnership with Whole Foods and look forward to seeing our Organic butter on their store shelves. We take pride in the time and effort that goes into making sure customers receive the highest quality of butter on the market,” says Rance Miles, CEO of Majestic Brand Dairy. “This is the first time Majestic will be on store shelves and we are excited for Whole Foods customers to try it. We know they’ll love it just as much as we do.”

About Majestic Butter:

When it comes to butter, real-deal dairy butter is better than the competition. By combining traditional methods with modern machinery, Majestic Butter produces superior butter, great for cooking, baking, or simply spreading. Our network of U.S. dairy farmers put quality and sustainability first—for the good of the land and the taste of the product. Marvel at Majestic, the simply better butter.

About Select Milk Producers, Inc.:

Select Milk formed in 1994 out of a desire by a group of family dairy producers to develop a national footprint for the perfect milk. Founded on honesty, trust, and quality, Select Milk believes in providing their customers with the highest quality fresh milk and doesn’t settle for anything less. We believe in operating all aspects of their business with the highest standards, including its cooperative of 99 family dairy farm members.