Marieke Penterman Earns Master Cheesemaker Certification

THORP, Wis. — Marieke Penterman, founder and owner of Marieke® Gouda, has achieved the prestigious Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker® certification, cementing her legacy as one of the world’s finest cheesemakers. Notably, Marieke is only the fourth woman to earn this highly respected title, a testament to her exceptional skill and dedication to the craft.

“When I began making cheese, my dream was to recreate the gouda I grew up with in the Netherlands,” Marieke shared. “Becoming a certified Master Cheesemaker is a true honor and a reflection of my unwavering commitment to crafting the highest quality cheese that I am proud to put my name on.”

The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Certification is one of the most esteemed recognitions in the dairy industry. “This certification is not easily earned,” said Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “Only a select few achieve the title of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker, making it a mark of unparalleled expertise and dedication.”

Marieke’s cheeses have garnered international acclaim, earning over 270 national and international awards, and have become synonymous with world-class quality, combining traditional Dutch methods with Wisconsin’s rich cheesemaking heritage.

The journey to becoming a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker is rigorous, requiring at least 13 years of professional cheesemaking experience and advanced training. Marieke now joins an elite group of cheesemakers whose expertise sets the gold standard for quality and innovation in the industry. For Marieke, this milestone is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the artistry and passion that define her life’s work. It’s a tribute to the family traditions that inspired her and the community and team that supports her every step of the way.

