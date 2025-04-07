Marquez Brothers Acquires YoGusto Brand from Hato Potero Farms

Through this acquisition, Marquez Brothers stregthens its national presence with a strategic East Coast manufacturing plant



SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marquez Brothers International, Inc. (MBI), a family-owned company dedicated to the production and distribution of authentic quality branded Hispanic foods, announced that it reached an agreement to acquire Hato Potero Farms- owner of YoGusto® brand, one of the leading drinkable yogurt brands in the Southeastern United States. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in MBI’s mission to expand its product offerings and strengthen its presence in the US food market.

YoGusto® is the market leader of drinkable yogurt products positioned for the multicultural

North American consumer market. YoGusto’s different products consist of lactose free milk, chocolate milk, sour cream, and cheeses. The brand has been in the market for over 25 years. The company operates a plant in Clewiston, FL and a distribution center in Miami, FL. providing jobs to approximately 70 staff members.

“This acquisition fits our strategy of focusing and growing in the Hispanic food categories and will allow us to continue growing our core business by strengthening our position in a rapidly growing market that is gaining space in mainstream consumption. We are excited about the acquisition of YoGusto®, a drinkable yogurt brand that complements our leading flagship brand El Mexicano® in the category. This acquisition will expand our production capabilities and distribution on the East Coast and allow us to take YoGusto® nationwide.” said Gustavo Marquez JR, CEO of Marquez Brothers International, Inc.

ABOUT Marquez Brothers International, Inc. (MBI)

MBI is a leading multinational food company operating in 2 countries (USA and Mexico) 7 manufacturing facilities and 18 distribution centers with over 1,200 employees and associates. The company produces, commercializes, and distributes authentic Hispanic quality branded foods, including packaged cheese, creams, yogurts, meats, desserts, rice, beans, jalapeños, cookies, sauces, condiments, spices, pastas and beverages among other foods products. MBI’s diversified brand portfolio includes leading brand El Mexicano®, as well as Rancho Grande®, San Juan®, Autlan®, Casero®, La Toña®, Saborcool®, Marquez Family®, and YoGusto®.