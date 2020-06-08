Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative and Land O’Lakes Foundation to Distributed 2,160 Gallons of Milk in Joint Effort

Reston, Virginia – Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative in partnership with the Land O’Lakes Foundation distributed 2,160 gallons of Maola milk in New Windsor, Maryland on May 30, 2020.

Thanks to a grant from the Land O’Lakes Foundation, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers teamed up with Hoober, Inc. and the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, along with local dairy farmers. Volunteers handed out fresh Maola milk Saturday at the New Windsor Fire Hall. Local residents received two gallons of milk per car. Over 1,200 gallons were given out at the event. The rest of the milk was distributed to local food pantries and food banks.

Maryland & Virginia and Land O’Lakes dairy farmers spear-headed the effort to come together for this joint effort to help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m glad to work with my local fellow farmers and community organizations to help ensure that people in need can receive a wholesome product,” said dairy farmer and Maryland & Virginia President Matt Hoff. “Aside from producing healthy dairy products, coming together to help our neighbors in a time of need what we do best.”

The Land O’Lakes Foundation provided a $5,000 Mid-Atlantic Program grant to the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of Maola milk. The Foundation’s Mid-Atlantic Program supports nonprofit organizations in member communities throughout the region.

“Advocating for and supporting the places that produce and deliver the food for this country has always been our Foundation’s priority. Current circumstances have only reinforced how much more needs to be done,” says Morgan Kinross-Wright, VP of community relations and executive director of the Land O’Lakes Foundation. “We’re taking every opportunity we can to support our resilient rural communities — our frontline employees and our farmer member owners.”

###

About the Land O’Lakes Foundation

Each year, Land O’Lakes, Inc. – one of America’s largest farmer-owned cooperatives – donates a portion of its pretax profits to the Land O’Lakes Foundation. Through a wide range of programs and services, the Foundation aims to serve the many communities across our nation where Land O’Lakes members and employees live and work. Together, we are fighting hunger, supporting education and strengthening communities. In 2019, the Land O’Lakes Foundation contributed $13 million in giving to support its mission, including $2.2 million donated through member-directed philanthropy programs, and complemented by more than $745,000 in in-kind product donations for hunger relief. The Land O’Lakes Foundation is based in Arden Hills, MN.

About Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O’Lakes is one of the nation’s largest cooperatives, ranking 212 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O’Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O’Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O’Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.