Maytag Dairy Farm Announces Release of New Blue Cheese

Newton, IA – Maytag Dairy Farms is pleased to announce the release of a new blue cheese: Maytag Farm Reserve. Farm Reserve continues the legacy of blue cheese at Maytag Dairy Farms, but with its own distinctive flair. Wheels of Maytag Dairy Farms Farm Reserve are encased in a natural rind which creates a unique flavor experience. The cheese is now available for purchase directly from Maytag Dairy Farms and soon through retail partners.

Made with cows’ milk, Maytag Farm Reserve is an aged blue cheese with its natural, bloomy rind intact. The resulting cheese is dense and fudgy, with a distinctive blue tang that gives way to balanced dusky, nutty flavors resulting from the rind and aging process. The rind is edible and provides a more intense taste in same flavor profile as the cheese. Maytag Farm Reserve is aged in the same caves where Maytag Blue Cheese has been ripened since 1941.

“The thought and care we put into making Farm Reserve show in its complex and unique flavor,” said Vice President Product Development and 3rd generation cheesemaker, Robert Wadzinski. “We are excited to share something new with longtime fans of Maytag Blue Cheese.”

On October 11, 1941, the first wheels of Maytag Blue Cheese were formed and put to age in hillside caves. Today, the tradition continues using the same handcrafted methods on the same farm in Newton, IA. In January 2019, the company was acquired by West Des Moines, IA based Midwest Growth Partners.