Memorable New Campaign Connecting Milk, Real Millennial Dairy Farmers and a Fun-Loving Santa

Dairy Farmers of Canada Dairy December 18, 2019

OTTAWA – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) launched a new holiday-themed digital ad campaign that uses humour to address some of the common misconceptions about milk and dairy farming practices, with our dairy farmers in the starring role.

The campaign videos for Both Sides of the Glass feature Santa as the naïve, fun-loving talk-show host, with his guests – real millennial dairy farmers – as the comedic foil. Through this campaign, DFC helps the target audience, Millennials, better understand how dairy farmers are committed to producing high quality milk, adopting innovative practices and caring for the health of their animals.

“The humorous and engaging segments in our newest campaign Both Sides of the Glass highlight the hard work and care that epitomizes the dedication of Canadian dairy farmers,” said Pamela Nalewajek, Vice President, Marketing, DFC. “We use a light comedic tone to convey relevant messaging about innovation, animal health, milk quality and the dedication of Canadian dairy farmers in a way that will resonate with Millennials.”

The campaign is the second of two holiday-themed campaigns to launch this December linking milk and dairy farming with the magic of Christmas. The other, Santa Surprise, celebrates the enduring tradition of leaving out a glass of milk for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Both campaigns help consumers understand that in choosing products marked with DFC’s blue cow logo, they are buying high-quality dairy products made with care by Canadian dairy farmers.

Both Sides of the Glass launches on December 9th with national digital placements targeted to Millennials. Campaign placements will include online videos, social media, web ads and cinemas in Quebec and will run until December 29th.

Watch the campaign videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWOsb-GUtmTVq7iJl8QgJkFGb4-gNETYS

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA
Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

Related Articles

Dairy

$ 11.4M invested in a third Dairy Research Cluster

July 17, 2019 Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) commends the federal government for the important investment announced this morning to the Dairy Research Cluster 3. The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, made the announcement at the opening of DFC’s Annual General Meeting in Saskatoon.

Dairy

Dairy Farmers of Canada and Cineplex Media Announce New Partnership to Promote Real Butter

July 17, 2019 Dairy Farmers of Canada

It’s better with real butter! Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) and Cineplex Media are pleased to announce a new year-long partnership to promote real butter popcorn topping to movie-goers across Canada. In an effort to support dairy farmers and products made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy, DFC’s Blue Cow logo will be featured prominently in 60 major Cineplex theatres across Canada.

Dairy

Dairy Producers Concerned over Revisions to the Canada Food Guide

January 8, 2019 Dairy Farmers of Canada

Health Canada is set to publish a revised Canada Food Guide later this month. Indications are that the document would de-emphasize the scientifically proven nutritional value and health benefits of dairy products by eliminating the Milk and Alternatives group and actively advocating that Canadians shift towards consuming more plant-based sources of protein.