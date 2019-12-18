Memorable New Campaign Connecting Milk, Real Millennial Dairy Farmers and a Fun-Loving Santa

OTTAWA – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) launched a new holiday-themed digital ad campaign that uses humour to address some of the common misconceptions about milk and dairy farming practices, with our dairy farmers in the starring role.

The campaign videos for Both Sides of the Glass feature Santa as the naïve, fun-loving talk-show host, with his guests – real millennial dairy farmers – as the comedic foil. Through this campaign, DFC helps the target audience, Millennials, better understand how dairy farmers are committed to producing high quality milk, adopting innovative practices and caring for the health of their animals.

“The humorous and engaging segments in our newest campaign Both Sides of the Glass highlight the hard work and care that epitomizes the dedication of Canadian dairy farmers,” said Pamela Nalewajek, Vice President, Marketing, DFC. “We use a light comedic tone to convey relevant messaging about innovation, animal health, milk quality and the dedication of Canadian dairy farmers in a way that will resonate with Millennials.”

The campaign is the second of two holiday-themed campaigns to launch this December linking milk and dairy farming with the magic of Christmas. The other, Santa Surprise, celebrates the enduring tradition of leaving out a glass of milk for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Both campaigns help consumers understand that in choosing products marked with DFC’s blue cow logo, they are buying high-quality dairy products made with care by Canadian dairy farmers.

Both Sides of the Glass launches on December 9th with national digital placements targeted to Millennials. Campaign placements will include online videos, social media, web ads and cinemas in Quebec and will run until December 29th.

Watch the campaign videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWOsb-GUtmTVq7iJl8QgJkFGb4-gNETYS

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.