Mexico’s Consumer Protection Office Resolves First Cases in Dairy Product Dispute

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s government has begun resolving a string of disputes with major food suppliers over dairy products pulled from market shelves this week for breaches of standards, and aims to settle pending issues quickly, a senior official said on Thursday.

Mexico late on Tuesday halted the sale of over 20 dairy goods, including cheese products from U.S.-based Mondelez International Inc and Mexican firms Grupo Lala and Sigma, plus yogurt from France’s Danone.

Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico’s consumer protection office PROFECO, said he had reached agreements with Lala and Sigma over issues involving their products.

