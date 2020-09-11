Midwest Semi-Finalists Announced in the Eggland’s Best “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — All across the country, Eggland’s Best (EB) encouraged Americans to show off their cooking skills and enter their most-loved family recipes for the chance to win the grand prize in the “America’s Best Family Recipe” Contest 2020. Today, Eggland’s Best has announced the “Best in State” semi-finalists from the Midwest, who are now eligible to take home the title of America’s Best Family Recipe.

Eggland’s Best is now calling on EB fans to help determine which Midwest recipe will rise to the top and be named “Best in Region,” earning the chance to win the $10,000 Grand Prize. “Best in Region” prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. “Best in State” winners will also receive a prize from Eggland’s Best, and bonus category winners will receive $500. From now through September 22, consumers can visit www.americasbestrecipe.com and vote for their favorite Midwest recipe.

“Each year, we are amazed to see so many unique recipes that reflect how families use Eggland’s Best eggs in their favorite family recipes,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Especially now, spending quality time with loved ones is so important and cooking is a great way to connect and strengthen family bonds. We can’t wait to see which recipe will earn the winning title in this year’s America’s Best Family Recipe Contest!”

With recipes ranging from a sweet Butterscotch Meringue Cake to a savory Hungarian Chicken and Dumplings, the “Best in State” recipes from the Midwest include:

Illinois: Robbin W. – Berry Exciting French Toast Panzanella

Indiana: Jennifer N. – Blueberry Lemonade Scones

Iowa: Holly H. – Butterscotch Meringue Cake

Kansas: Julene D. – Cowboy Lasagna Giddy-Up’s

Michigan: Donna B. – Hungarian Chicken and Dumplings

Minnesota: Patrice H. – Crispy BLT Deviled Egg Boats

Nebraska: Lynn A. – Mexican Street Corn (Elote) Fries with Poached Eggs and Roasted Poblano Hollandaise

Ohio: Marlene S. – Sweet Fig Jam, Bacon and Toasted Walnut Skillet Bread

South Dakota: Carissa D. – Blissful Banana Bread

Wisconsin: Bernice J. – Toffee Carrot Cobbler Cake with Brown Sugar Cream

Once the “Best in Region” recipes are determined, fan votes combined with a panel of judges, including co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen,” Jeff Mauro, and Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dawn Jackson Blatner, will then help determine the Grand Prize Winner.

“I’m so excited that I get to help judge the unique recipe submissions in this year’s Contest,” said Mauro. “As a dad and Chef, I always reach for Eggland’s Best eggs to add freshness and nutrition to my recipes. Eggland’s Best eggs are the only choice for my family!”

“I’m looking forward to reviewing the mouthwatering recipe entries from across the U.S.,” said Blatner. “While taste is always a huge factor for these recipes, I’m also really looking forward to reading the family stories behind the recipes and finding out why they also love Eggland’s Best eggs.”

Cast your vote! Visit www.americasbestrecipe.com to vote for your favorite Midwest recipe.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards, and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.