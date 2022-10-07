Mifflin County Dairy Farmer Celebrates Local Retailer’s Donation to Fill a Glass With Hope

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Brett Reinford of Reinford Farms, Mifflintown, Pa., represented all dairy farmers on Hunger Action Day, September 23, as Weis Markets announced $125,000 in donations was collected to support Fill a Glass with Hope® during National Dairy Month in June.

“I’m proud to represent my fellow dairy farmers to highlight the importance of Fill a Glass with Hope,” said Reinford. “This campaign showcases our dedication for producing wholesome, nutritious milk, and also for ensuring it is accessible to all families in our communities.”

ADA North East partnered with the retailer, along with Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania in June through an in-store fundraising campaign that garnered $100,000. An additional $25,000 was donated by dairy vendors Kraft-Heinz, Lactalis and Upfield. The donation will be divided among 13 food banks in seven states to purchase milk at a reduced price to distribute to families in need.

Other retailers including Safeway, ShopRite, Shoppers Food and Pharmacy, and Price Chopper also participated in a check-out campaign this summer, which raised nearly $700,000 to distribute among local food banks.

“Because milk is one of the most requested foods at food banks, but the least donated due to its perishability, Pennsylvania dairy farmers helped initiate Fill a Glass with Hope in 2015,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman.

ADA North East joined forces with the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania, and more than 27 million servings of milk have been distributed through charitable food networks.

To learn more about Fill a Glass with Hope, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “For Retailers.”

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer's checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools.