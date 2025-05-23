Milk Announces Official Partners of Every Woman’s Marathon 2025

Milk Teams Up with Saucony and rabbit to Deliver a Female Focused Race Experience in Scottsdale, AZ



WASHINGTON — The largest U.S. marathon designed entirely for women, by women, just got even more powerful.

Every Woman’s Marathon presented by Team Milk, announced its 2025 lineup of official premier partners. Powered by Milk, the original performance beverage, this year’s event brings together industry-leading brands to deliver an unmatched marathon experience for women of all backgrounds and abilities.

“This isn’t just a race. It’s a full-on celebration of women pushing past limits, showing up for one another, and proving what’s possible,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP. “With milk’s essential nutrients powering us, and game-changing brands supporting us every step of the way, this year’s Every Woman’s Marathon will be one for the history books.”

OFFICIAL PREMIER PARTNERS

This year, Every Woman’s Marathon proudly welcomes two cornerstone brands in the running world:

Saucony, the original running brand, will serve as the official footwear partner.

rabbit, a women-founded running apparel brand, is the official apparel partner.

Both brands will release exclusive merch drops later this year—from limited-edition performance gear to collectible designs celebrating the 2025 race.

“At Saucony, we believe running isn’t just about pace—it’s about power, purpose, and personal truth. Every Woman’s Marathon is more than a race; it’s a rallying cry for self-expression and strength in every form,” said Joy Allen-Altimare, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Saucony. “We’re proud to stand with Milk and the thousands of women who are reshaping the narrative—stride by stride. And we’re excited to bring Saucony’s signature energy to a movement that celebrates the full spectrum of womanhood in sport.”

“We’re not just inspired by women runners—we are them,” said Monica DeVreese, co-founder and CEO of rabbit. “We believe in this movement with every fiber of who we are, and we can’t wait to bring our energy to Scottsdale this fall.”

ABOUT TEAM MILK

Since 2022, Team Milk has been on an inspiring journey to champion women marathon runners, growing a vibrant community of over 30,000 women. Every Woman’s Marathon was thoughtfully designed by Team Milk and women in the running community as a powerful response to the unmet needs of women in endurance racing.

“Milk, for centuries, has been a time-tested fuel to power athletes,” said MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. “Every Woman’s Marathon is a groundbreaking race that has redefined the marathon experience for women. This is a race that shows that women can achieve the extraordinary when they come together.”

ABOUT EVERY WOMAN’S MARATHON

Every Woman’s Marathon is the first national marathon built for women’s needs, experiences, and goals—by women runners themselves. With over 30,000 women in its growing community, the event is returning this year on November 16th to a new host city: Scottsdale, Arizona, offering a fast, flat course with sweeping desert views and high-energy support every step of the way.

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Registration is just $115, sign up now at EveryWomansMarathon.com.

Follow @EveryWomansMarathon on social media for training tips, race updates, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Scottsdale, get ready—Every Woman’s Marathon is coming soon!

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), based in Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation’s milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.