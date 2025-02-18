Milk50 is Disrupting the Dairy Aisle with the First 50-calorie Nutrient-Rich, Real Dairy Milk with 9g Protein per Serving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is introducing a first-of-its-kind real dairy milk that contains only 50 calories per serving with 75% less sugar than fat-free skim milk. Milk50 by DairyPure contains the same key nutrients found in other dairy milks, including 9 grams of protein — significantly more than most plant-based beverages.

The new lactose-free, reduced-calorie milk—available in original, chocolate, and vanilla—offers a more nutritious option than plant-based beverages, which lack the protein and other nutrients in real dairy milk.

“Milk50 is revolutionizing the dairy aisle with real dairy milk that addresses the top concerns of health-conscious consumers – calories and sugar,” says Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). “While some people switched to plant-based alternatives seeking lower calories, they’ve been forced to compromise on both taste and nutrition. Now they don’t have to settle for less.”

A 1-cup serving of Milk50 contains 9 grams of protein compared to 1-2 grams in most almond and oat drinks, and just 2-3 grams of sugar, depending on the variety. A serving of Milk50 is also an excellent source of calcium (20% Daily Value) and a good source of vitamin D (10%) and vitamin A (15%). Plant-based beverages are inconsistently fortified, and the vitamin and mineral content can vary dramatically. Unlike many alternatives, Milk50 achieves its benefits without artificial flavors or colors.

The launch of Milk50 coincides with the cultural resurgence of dairy milk over plant-based alternatives, including social media conversations and mentions in film and television – from “Babygirl” to “Fellow Travelers,” representing wholesomeness or nostalgia.

In fact, a new national study of U.S. adults* found that 58% are welcoming back dairy in their diets after being disappointed with the price, taste, and heavy processing of plant-based beverages. Many respondents believe dairy milk tastes better (66% vs. 13%), has better texture (61% vs.12%), is a better ingredient (66% vs.10%), and pairs better with meals (61% vs.12%) than plant-based beverages.

“While plant-based alternatives have flooded the market, they simply can’t match dairy milk’s powerhouse of essential nutrients,” declares Wall Street Journal best-selling cookbook author Toby Amidor, MS, RDN. “Milk50 is a game-changer for calorie conscious consumers – it delivers everything people love about real milk’s taste but with fewer calories and less sugar. Consumers are finally realizing that swapping their dairy milk for almond or oat beverages means missing out on crucial protein and vital nutrients in their morning smoothies, breakfast cereals, and daily glasses of milk.”

Using an advanced ultra-filtration method, Milk50 removes sugar while preserving 9 grams of protein. It delivers creamy, rich-tasting milk with just 50 calories per serving. It’s the first and only dairy milk to achieve this breakthrough.

With 75% of the sugar removed in Milk50, a touch of sweetness is added back in to achieve an ideal taste profile. The original and vanilla flavors contain allulose, a sweetener that is gaining popularity in recent years because it has the taste and texture of sugar but with about 10% of the calories in sugar (0.4 calories per gram in allulose compared to 4 calories per gram in sugar and other carbohydrates). Allulose is classified as a carbohydrate and research shows it does not raise blood sugar levels.

Milk50 will be sold at Target stores nationwide and select West Coast retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons and Stater Bros. Markets. Original, chocolate, and vanilla varieties will be available in 48-ounce plastic bottles in the dairy aisle for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

To learn more, visit Milk50.com

About Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is a farmer-owned leading global dairy cooperative focusing on sustainability, innovation, community and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 10,000 farmer-owners, DFA manufactures nearly every form, function and flavor of high-quality nutritional dairy products, including fluid milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, dairy ingredients and more. These products connect our Cooperative’s family farms to family tables with national and regional brands, such as Alta Dena® Dairy, Meadow Gold® Dairy, Friendly’s®, Borden® Cheese, Plugrà® Premium Butter and Kemps®, to name a few. On a global scale, we work with some of the world’s leading food companies to develop ingredients that deliver the greatest source of nutrition to consumers around the world, while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com.

*Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Dairy Farmers of America and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27, 2025.