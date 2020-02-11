Minister Bibeau Announces Appointments to Canadian Dairy Commission

OTTAWA – Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced two appointments to the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) today. Jennifer Hayes has been re-appointed as Commissioner and Robert Ingratta has been appointed as a Chairperson, replacing Alistair Johnston.

Ms. Hayes has held the position of Commissioner of the CDC since 2017. Mr. Ingratta’s recent professional experience includes being the Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Milk Marketing Board for six years.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an appointment process that is transparent and merit-based, to search for Canadians who reflect public sector values of respect for democracy, people, integrity, stewardship, and excellence.

Quote

“The CDC is expected to deliver on many fronts in the coming year, and strong, experienced leadership is required. Both Ms. Hayes and Mr. Ingratta’s depth of knowledge and experience in agriculture and corporate governance will be valuable assets to the CDC. I look forward to working closely with them over the course of their terms to ensure the prosperity of Canada’s dairy sector. I also want to thank Mr. Johnston for his years of service at the CDC.”

– Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation, established in 1966, with the mandate of coordinating federal and provincial dairy policies.

The CDC Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Associated links