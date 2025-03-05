Minor Figures Announces New Product Innovations

The barista-favorite brand unveils new Oat Lattes, Hyper Oat, and Barista Oat Organic Lite

LOS ANGELES — Minor Figures, one of the most eminent global brands to emerge from barista subculture in the past decade, will unveil two highly anticipated product innovations at Expo West 2025 — Oat Lattes and bold, new Hyper Oat, a flavored, functional oat beverage designed for everyday use. Inspired by cafe culture and a bold socially conscious crowd, Minor Figures is developing tomorrow’s plant-based beverage innovations with the biggest impact and the smallest environmental footprint. Alongside these two new product innovations, Minor Figures will reintroduce Barista Oat (Lite), now certified Organic, rolling out in grocery stores across all 50 states this month.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2019, Minor Figures has experienced high double-digit year-over-year growth and is now available in specialty cafes and grocers across all 50 states and Canada. The Barista Oat line is now the #2 top-performing shelf-stable oat milk in natural stores and continues to perform exceptionally well in conventional retail. Retail partnerships with major grocers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Kroger, have been key to Minor Figures’ rapid expansion.

At Expo West 2025, the brand will unveil Oat Lattes and its new Hyper Oat line, both set to launch in 2026. Additionally, Minor Figures is reintroducing Barista Oat Lite, now certified organic, on shelves this month, offering a lighter option with 33% fewer calories than the original.

Oat Lattes : Crafted by baristas for a premium, café-quality experience, no barista required. Featuring single-origin coffee and specialty flavors like Mocha and Cinnamon, this ready-to-pour lineup meets the growing demand for convenient, high-quality coffee in a sustainable multi-serve format.

: Crafted by baristas for a premium, café-quality experience, no barista required. Featuring single-origin coffee and specialty flavors like Mocha and Cinnamon, this ready-to-pour lineup meets the growing demand for convenient, high-quality coffee in a sustainable multi-serve format. Hyper Oat : A bold, first-of-its-kind oat beverage bursting with color, flavor, and function—this is the future of plant-based milk. Designed to fuel a flow state, Hyper Oat’s vibrantly hued, flavor-packed formula elevates everything from coffee to smoothies to cereal.

: A bold, first-of-its-kind oat beverage bursting with color, flavor, and function—this is the future of plant-based milk. Designed to fuel a flow state, Hyper Oat’s vibrantly hued, flavor-packed formula elevates everything from coffee to smoothies to cereal. Barista Oat Organic Lite: Launching this month, this lighter alternative has 33% fewer calories than the original, while retaining the barista-quality performance Minor Figures is known for. It’s perfect for coffee, smoothies, and everyday recipes.

In addition to its new product innovations, Minor Figures celebrates another important milestone: the renewal of its B-Corp certification. This achievement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and social responsibility. Minor Figures is one of the few oat milk brands to hold this prestigious certification, emphasizing its dedication to making a positive impact on people and the planet. Beyond the inherently lower environmental footprint of oats, Minor Figures continually reviews ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing to reduce transportation distances, emissions, and ensure they stay as local as possible.

“Minor Figures holds steadfast to pillars of being 100% plant-based and always B-Corp,” says Stuart Forsyth Co-Founder + CEO of Minor Figures. “We are proud to share that we’ve just completed our B-Corp renewal, improving our score to 89.9, demonstrating our commitment to verified performance, accountability, and transparency across factors like employee benefits, charitable giving, supply chain practices, and input materials.”

Looking toward the future, Minor Figures remains focused on innovation within the plant-based category and is committed to expansion to reach new consumers by staying true to its ethos—supporting specialty coffee culture while reducing environmental impact.

For more information, visit us.minorfigures.com and follow @minorfigures on Instagram.

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is a global brand creating a future worth saving. In developing best-in-class plant-based beverages designed to take you on a taste trip, Minor Figures is unwavering in its commitment to developing tomorrow’s beverage innovations with the biggest impact and the smallest environmental footprint. And they celebrate it all through connection and community.

Created by coffee-loving friends and baristas for a better planet, Minor Figures’ products are designed to push beyond other plant-based alternatives and dairy. Its Barista Oat range is specifically designed to celebrate the natural characteristics of each coffee’s complex flavor instead of smothering them – providing the perfect base for balanced, smooth, and silky beverages every time without sacrificing quality, texture, or taste. In short, it’s designed to be the Minor Figure in the cup.

While supporting specialty coffee culture is central to the brand, Minor Figures is shaping the future of alt-dairy while continuing to expand its reach across specialty cafes and grocers around the world. Because Minor Figures knows that to save the world, you have to throw a better party than those destroying it.

To learn more, please visit: https://us.minorfigures.com/