Mint Vanilla Milk Exists So Your Bowl of Cereal Just Got Festive

ALEXIS MORILLO, Delish Dairy December 4, 2020

When the holidays come around, there are some items you just expect to start popping up around grocery store shelves. Things like Pillsbury sugar cookies with festive designs, canned pumpkin for Thanksgiving baking, and even Oreo gift sets are all items that come back year after year. Now, flavored milk seems to be a trend you’ll be able to look forward to; with pumpkin pie milk hitting shelves last month and mint vanilla milk making its way to stores this month, the stuff seems to be sticking. To each her own, I guess!

@Junkfoodinthetrunk3 found a jug of mint vanilla milk at their local Target. It’s made by the brand TruMoo, so it will likely be available wherever you typically find their milk products. Peppermint is one of the most popular flavors for the holiday season, so it’s really not that much of a surprise that it’s now available in milk form.

