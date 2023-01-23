Misha’s “Plant-Based Cheese” Launches Crowdfunding Raise

LOS ANGELES – Misha’s, the popular plant-based company, established as the “Best Dairy-Free Cheese on the Market,” today announced the opening of its first crowdfunding raise within the United States. As one of the fastest-growing plant-based companies in the industry, the alternative cheese brand is offering the opportunity for all to secure equity in Misha’s as the company gears up for national expansion in spring 2023.

The goal is to raise $5M in a post seed, pre round A series in this crucial time for growth. For the crowdfunding opportunity, the minimum buy-in for investors is $500 dollars via Fairmint. Find out more by going to Community.LoveMishas.com.

“Conscious capitalism is the only sustainable path for the future of business.” Said Aaron Bullock, CEO/Co-Founder of Misha’s. “I believe that path must include fractional ownership that enables consumers to participate in the success they create for the brands they love.”

Currently in retail on the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, Pacific Southwest including Hawaii, Texas, and Florida, the raise will help Misha’s increase its presence in more natural and conventional stores across the United States. With distribution centers in Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Florida from both UNFI and KeHe supplying product to over 600 stores, Misha’s will be adding Walmart as a retailer in over 700 stores nationwide by May 2023. In addition, Misha’s will be going into Whole Foods National, Safeway, Albertsons, and Lipari Food, one of the largest food distributors in the Mid-West/East Coast.

The 600 plus stores that Misha’s currently distributes to includes: PCC Community Markets Grocery Co-ops, Market of Choice stores, Raley’s, Pavilions, Haggens and Ion Group.

Their seed round was backed by Marcy Venture Partners: Jay Brown and Jay-Z, Pendulum Holdings: Robbie Robinson, and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul. Misha’s is reimagining the dairy aisle with the finest non-dairy cheese on the market that’s diverse in flavor, palate, customer and culture. Made from organic cashew and almond milk, blended with locally sourced fresh herbs, vegetables, and spices, Misha’s makes cheese the traditional way, just without the dairy.

Misha’s has already secured $1 Million of the $5 Million bridge round from Slauson + Co, Lifeline Financial (Humble Lukanga), and Kevin Johnson, former NBA superstar and past Mayor of Sacramento. Now Misha’s wants to reach beyond the typical commercial venture investors and include the broader spectrum of everyday consumers by offering them this opportunity of fractional ownership.

This is a limited time offer to become a part of Misha’s that will close at the end of February 2023. To learn more, please visit community.lovemishas.com and support the #investinmishas campaign.

###

ABOUT MISHA’S:

Misha’s is a plant-based, dairy-alternative company. The company was co-founded by Chef Ian Martin and Aaron Bullock and began operating in 2018. In that short time, it has established itself as the “Best Dairy-Free Cheese in the Market.” The line includes Sari (sun dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots), and Ricotta.