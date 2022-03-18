Misha’s Plant-Based Dairy Brand Expands Into Texas

LOS ANGELES — Misha’s, the popular plant-based company established as the “Best Dairy-Free Cheese on the Market,” announced its expansion into the Lone Star State with availability at Central Market.

“With Austin, Houston and Dallas all consistently named most friendly for plant-based consumers, expanding into Texas is a perfect next move for Misha’s,” said Aaron Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Misha’s. “We’re a purpose-driven and community-focused company that believes in spreading kindness and committed to lifting as we climb. We’re proud to join hands with the great people of Texas.”

Currently available online nationwide and at retail in Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountains, and Pacific Southwest including Hawaii- the new distribution agreement with Central Market increases Misha’s retail presence in seven top Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, Fort-Worth, Houston, San Antonio, South Lake and Plano. Central Market is known to offer consumers educated food shopping with an elevated, yet family feel. As retail leaders for natural foods, this marketplace sources what’s new and best–in-class, to make healthy options more accessible to all while delivering an experience designed to delight the senses.

Backed by Marcy Venture Partners: Jay Brown and Jay-Z, Pendulum Holdings: Robbie Robinson, Lisa Shamus, and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, Misha’s is reimagining the dairy aisle with the finest non-dairy cheese on the market that’s diverse in flavor, palate, customer and culture. Made from organic cashew and almond milk, blended with locally sourced fresh herbs, vegetables, and spices, Misha’s makes cheese the traditional way, just without the dairy.

Central Market will offer six of Misha’s year-round soft cheese flavors

To learn more about Misha’s, visit www.mishaskindfoods.com.

ABOUT MISHA’S:

Misha’s is a plant-based, dairy-alternative company. The company was co-founded by Chef Ian Martin and Aaron Bullock and began operating in 2018. In that short time, it has established itself as the “Best Dairy-Free Cheese in the Market.” Misha’s is California certified and licensed as a Dairy Company which allows them to legally use the word “Cheese.” The line includes: Sari (sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots).

ABOUT CENTRAL MARKET:

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in Austin, Texas in 1994. Now 26 years later Central Market has ten store locations across Texas including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano and Southlake. Central Market’s open, serpentine-flow, full view European-style layout offers a completely new food shopping experience. A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case with selections from throughout the world, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, stupendous specialty grocery aisles with delights from every continent, and a world-class cooking school featuring hands-on instruction are among the features that make the Central Market experience unique. For more information visit, http://www.centralmarket.com or follow on Instagram: @central_market Twitter: @centralmarket