Miyoko’s Creamery Plans to Expand Staff 25 % at Larger Sonoma County Plant

JEFF QUACKENBUSH, THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL Dairy, Deli August 27, 2020

Miyoko’s Creamery plans to expand its Petaluma base of operations by two-thirds and its workforce by one-quarter to satisfy consumer hunger for its plant-based “cheese” and “butter” products.

The company has inked a new lease for its headquarters and production facility on Lakeville Highway at Marina Avenue, expanding to 48,000 square feet from 29,000 square feet there previously, according to facility owner Basin Street Properties.

“It’s an exciting time for our company, and for food culture in general,” said founder Miyoko Schinner in the deal announcement Wednesday. “We continue to improve upon and deliver our delicious plant-based cheese and butter products and consumers flock to them as they become more educated in how their food choices affect not only their own health, but the broader environment. COVID has only intensified this awareness as consumers are spending more time at home assessing their health behaviors and food choices.”

