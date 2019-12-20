MMPA Awards Nine Scholarships To Students Studying Dairy

Nine students at Michigan State University were awarded scholarships, thanks to the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA). As a long-time supporter of dairy education, the MMPA annually sponsors scholarships for members, their children and employees enrolled at Michigan State University (MSU)

For the 2019-2020 academic year, MMPA awarded 9 scholarships, totaling over $20,000. The scholarship recipients were honored and introduced to MMPA members at the annual Leaders’ Conference on Nov. 22 in East Lansing, Michigan.

“The legacy of our cooperative is made stronger by supporting the education of future dairy industry leaders. These scholarships encourage the next generation to develop new skills and pursue careers in the dairy industry,” said Joe Diglio, MMPA President & CEO.

The scholarship fund aims to assist young students pursuing a career in the dairy industry. Scholarships are awarded based on academics, involvement in the dairy industry and letters of recommendation.

The MSU scholarships available are for students enrolled in the Dairy Management Program. According to the MSU Institute of Agricultural Technology, the program delivers innovative, educational programs that develop career-ready graduates through intensive, practical learning and skill enhancement. Students in the dairy management program, advised by Dr. Joe Domecq, undergo a two year, hands-on training program for careers in the dairy industry. A key component of the program is the completion of an internship at a dairy farm different than the student’s home farm.

Scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 academic year are due Sept. 1, 2020. In continuation of MMPA’s efforts to support youth development and education, MMPA is a supporter of the Michigan Dairy Ambassador Scholarship and Leadership program and the Michigan Dairy Memorial and Scholarship Foundation.

Scholarship Recipients

Wyatt Lamb of Jeddo, Michigan

Calvin Minnis of Dansville, Michigan

Shania Drake of Pigeon, Michigan

Adam Jones of Mason, Michigan

Olivia Walker of Lapeer, Michigan

Kassidy Thelen of Westphalia, Michigan

Jack Baker of Byron Center, Michigan

Ian Black of Eagle, Michigan

Mikayla Bowen of Hudson, Michigan

MMPA is a dairy farmer owned cooperative founded in 1916. MMPA serves approximately 1,300 dairy farmers in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin, handling approximately 5 billion pounds of milk annually. MMPA operates two SQF Level 3 certified manufacturing plants in Michigan and a cheese plant in Indiana. Products made at MMPA’s plants include cheese, ultra-filtered milk, butter, milk powder, cream and condensed skim milk.

Pictured: MSU scholarship students were honored at the MMPA Leaders’ Conference on Nov. 22 (L-R): Jack Baker, Ian Black, Mikalya Bowen, Calvin Minnis, Shania Drake, Olivia Walker and Wyatt Lamb.