MMPA Dairy Farmers Take Home National Dairy Quality Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifteen Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) dairy farms were awarded National Dairy Quality Awards by the National Mastitis Council (NMC). Recognized during the NMC Annual Meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, these MMPA members were among 40 nationally recognized farms in the annual award program and were selected from a pool of 72 applicants nationwide.

One MMPA farm earned the highest honor, which was granted to only six dairy farms in the U.S. and Canada. The platinum award winner was the Michigan State Dairy Teaching and Research Center in East Lansing, Michigan, receiving this honor for the second consecutive year. MMPA farms also won four gold awards, nine silver awards, plus one honorable mention.

“MMPA’s members exemplify an unparalleled commitment to milk quality within the dairy industry. Their dedication to animal care, meticulous attention to farm details, and ongoing efforts result in the production of some of the finest quality nationwide. The notable representation in this year’s NMC National Dairy Quality Awards is a clear testament to the relentless hard work of our members and the devoted field staff in upholding excellence,” Ben Chapin, MMPA Director of Member Services said.

MMPA offers a portfolio of member services to help members produce the highest quality milk possible, with field representatives working closely with each member to achieve quality goals. MMPA also offers a quality premium incentive for its members producing higher quality milk. MMPA offers its own quality award program, and this year presented awards to 267 member farms for the production of outstanding quality milk over the last fiscal year.

MMPA’s representation in the NMC National Dairy Quality Award Program further underscores the hard work of the cooperative’s farms while competing against other well-performing farmers across the country.

NDQA judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalists’ applications. In addition to milk quality indicators, judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.

This year’s NDQA sponsors included Boehringer Ingelheim, GEA, Cargill, Hoard’s Dairyman and NMC. NMC is an international professional organization, based in Minnesota, devoted to reducing mastitis and enhancing milk quality.

Platinum

Michigan State University Dairy Teaching and Research Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Gold

Evergreen Dairy Farm (Kris and Carla Wardin), St. Johns, Michigan

Clearview Dairy Farm (Paul, Betty, and Brian DeMann), Martin, Michigan

Hammond Dairy Farm (Norm, Kim and Derrick Hammond), Dowling, Michigan

Beattie Farms (Don Beattie), Holton, Michigan

Silver

Pixley Dairy (Kevin, Lisa and Lane Pixley), Nashville, Michigan

Schultz Dairy Farm (Dave and Kelton Schultz), Sandusky, Michigan

Horning Farms (Earl, Jeffrey, Lynda and Mason Horning, and Katelyn Packard), Manchester, Michigan

Spring Lake Farms (Bill and Jason Hardy), Stanton, Michigan

Chapin Family Farm (Sam, Doug and Cheri Chapin), Remus, Michigan

Koch (John and Marian Koch), Weidman, Michigan

Bosscher Dairy Farm (JP Koop), Hudsonville, Michigan

Vandermade Dairy (Lambert Vandermade), Sherwood, Ohio

Golden Elm Dairy (Eric Frahm), Frankenmuth, Michigan

Honorable Mention

Slater Farms Baseline (Allen and Aaron Slater), Holton, Michigan

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 10th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through all four of their SQF version 9.0 certified processing facilities: a cheese plant in Indiana, a dairy product plant in Ohio and two dairy ingredient plants in Michigan.