MMPA Members Take Home Nearly Half of All National Dairy Quality Awards

NOVI, Mich.— Twenty-one Michigan Milk Producer Association (MMPA) members were awarded National Dairy Quality Awards, making up nearly half of the total award winners. These MMPA members were among 47 nationally recognized farms in the annual award program and were selected from a pool of 86 applicants nationwide.

The National Dairy Quality Award program recognizes farms who have produced high-quality milk consistently in three tiers: platinum, gold and silver. This year, MMPA members earned one platinum award, eight gold awards and twelve silver awards. The awards presentation took place today during the National Mastitis Council Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

MMPA’s large representation in the National Dairy Quality Awards is a testament to MMPA’s dedicated field staff and the hard work of the cooperative’s farms.

“This year’s National Dairy Quality Awards results underscores our members’ commitment to producing the highest quality milk possible,” Dean Letter, MMPA director of member services said. “The impressive showing of members in the award program is because of our member’s dedication to quality and their tenacity in overcoming the daily challenges of dairy farming. Congratulations to our twenty-one members recognized!”

MMPA offers a portfolio of member services to help members produce the highest quality milk possible. MMPA’s team of field representatives provide an on-farm partnership that helps each member achieve milk quality and herd health goals. MMPA also offers a quality premium incentive for its members producing higher quality milk. In fiscal year 2021, total producer incentive premiums including quality totaled $23.6 million.

The National Dairy Quality Award program evaluates farm applicants for measures of quality, systems of monitoring udder health, milking routine, protocols for detection and treatment of clinical and subclinical cases of mastitis and strategies for overall herd health and welfare. MMPA winners were nominated by their member representatives.

Platinum Award

Brad, Mark and Larry Crandall, Battle Creek, Michigan

Gold Awards

Don Beattie, Holton, Michigan

Jeff, Earl and Mason Horning; Katelyn Packard, Manchester, Michigan

Burke and Lisa Larsen, Scottville, Michigan

Michigan State University, Lansing, Michigan

Tjerk and Ramona Okkema, Blanchard, Michigan

Mark and Jolinda Ramer, Hale, Michigan

David Schultz, Sandusky, Michigan

Kris and Carla Wardin, St. Johns, Michigan

Silver Awards

Charles Bode, Marion, Michigan

Michael Bosscher, McBain, Michigan

Ron Brinks, McBain, Michigan

Dale, Bonnie and Kurt Brinks, McBain, Michigan

Sam, Doug and Cheri Chapin, Remus, Michigan

Paul and Betty DeMann, Martin, Michigan

Steve, Phil, Kevin and Joel Gross, Weidman, Michigan

Norm, Kim and Derrick Hammond, Dowling, Michigan

Bill and Jason Hardy, Stanton, Michigan

Alan and Deborah Koppenol; Ken Raterink, Coopersville, Michigan

Allen and Aaron Slater, Holton, Michigan

Dave and Rick Tacoma, Falmouth, Michigan

###

About the Michigan Milk Producers Association

The Michigan Milk Producers Association–established in 1916–is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative and dairy processor serving dairy farmers throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana. In addition to a cheese plant in Indiana and a dairy product plant in Ohio, MMPA operates two SQF Level 3 dairy ingredient plants in Michigan, producing butter, nonfat dry milk powder, condensed skim milk, cream and whole milk powder.