Mooove Over Iced Tea, Lemonade and Cold Brews – The Coolest Way to Break The Summertime Heat is an ice Cold Glass of Milk: Fairlife Survey Results – Part 1

Overview of Survey:
Sip it? Chug it? Dunk virtually anything in it? With so much out there on varying attitudes surrounding milk, fairlife commissioned a new survey to uncover America’s feelings and attitudes toward milk. And as you’ll see, summer is milk’s hottest season!
Survey Results Summary:
Overall, the survey found that the glass is half full – of milk! In fact, nearly three quarters of Americans still reach for classic dairy milk over other alternatives. It’s not just the nostalgia of childhood milk mustaches that have us craving traditional dairy milk – 40% of people say it pairs best with (some unexpected) summertime favorites. Hint: Many Americans are pouring a glass of thirst-quenching milk as they light up the grill.
And it’s not just jumping in the ocean, pool or lake that have Americans saying “ahhhh” to beat the heat – as we head into summer, 60% of Americans turn to milk as a “great refreshing drink” with 1 in 7 people willing to try dunking at least one of these three BBQ favorites in milk: bacon, BBQ ribs or hot dogs.
Key Findings:
- Milk is the Ultimate Nostalgic Memory that Is Just as Beloved Today:
- OG dairy milk isn’t going out of style – 77% of respondents prefer classic dairy milk over non-dairy alternatives such as barley milk, oat milk and others.
You’ve heard of comfort food; the no. 1 comfort beverage is smooth, refreshing and satisfying – milk!
- A staple at the dinner table, in cereal bowls before grammar school, and creating the iconic frothy mustache, 72% say they have positive memories, emotions or nostalgia of drinking / consuming milk as a child.
▪ Men (78%) were more likely to rate memories positively compared to women (68%).
- Summertime’s Coolest Drink:
- 60% of people think milk is refreshing for hot days.
▪ Men are more likely (67%) than women to agree (54%).
▪ Westerners (67%) and Northerners (66%) were more likely to cool down with a glass of milk than Midwesterners (58%) or Southerners (57%).
- 40% of those surveyed enjoy milk at a summer BBQ – Nearly half (49%) of Westerners enjoy it over 33% of Southerners. o Men were 2x more likely than women to consider dunking BBQ foods in milk.
▪ Other dunkable foods are on the sweeter side: donuts (51%), brownies (49%), and apple pie (26%).
- Some of Americans’ other unexpected milk pairing preferences are also perfect for summertime occasions:
▪ 20% spicy snacks
▪ 18% burgers
- Midwesterners were the most likely to try a milk and burger combo (23%) compared to other regions.
▪ 15% fried chicken
- Midwesterners were also 2x as likely to try this pairing than the rest of the U.S., on average.
▪ 13% steak
o You may not initially think of milk when you hear “shaken or stirred” – surprisingly nearly half of adults fancy using milk in their favorite cocktails (43%).
Survey Methodology:
- Who: Gen Pop US
- Sample Size: n=1,002
- How: online survey
- When: 5.6.22 – 5.10.22
- Margin of Error: Gen Pop MOE of +/- 3%, 95% Confidence Level