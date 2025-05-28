More Than 20 Dairy Partners Display Dairy Trends, Sustainable Ingredients in Real California Milk’s Street of Dairy at 2025 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

Tracy, Calif. ––The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will spotlight a variety of innovative, on-trend sustainably sourced dairy products at the 2025 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in New Orleans, La. June 1-3. As a key exhibitor at the event, which brings together 10,000 attendees and more than 800 exhibiting companies at the largest industry-only show for dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice, CMAB will connect with industry professionals while sharing all that California dairy has to offer through on-trend culinary dishes and more.

An assortment of dairy applications will be sampled throughout the show in CMAB’s booth #3725, including specialty cheese, kefir, desserts and more. California culinary expert Joe Baird will showcase a selection of trending recipes including Truffle Brie Wonton Nachos, Di Puglia Burrata Lemon and Basil Orzo, Hot Honey Grilled Cheese, Cream Cheese Dubai Chocolate Mousse, Whipped Burrata Mango Thai-Style Salad, and Lemon Ricotta Gelato will be featured in the Real California Kitchen.

California dairy processors in attendance include Angelo & Franco, Arbo’s Cheese Dips, Bellwether Farms, Cheese Bits, California Sunshine/Hidden Villa Ranch, Crystal Creamery, DiStefano Cheese, Double Rainbow Ice Cream, Fiscalini Cheese, Gelato Festival, Karoun Dairies, Lifeway, Marin French Cheese, Moinear Farmhouse Butter, Marquez Brothers, Pacific Cheese, Petit Pot, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Rumiano Cheese, Santini Foods, Savencia, Scott Brothers, Sierra Nevada Cheese Co., Super Store Industries, and Sweet Craft Dolceria.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Pinterest.