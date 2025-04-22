Müller Confirms Acquisition of Biotiful Gut Health

Müller UK & Ireland reached an agreement to acquire the Biotiful Gut Health business. Biotiful Gut Health is the #1 kefir brand in the UK which produces a wide range of kefir and other natural gut health products.

As awareness of the benefits of natural gut health continue to accelerate, the acquisition allows Müller to realize its ambition to expand into the growing functional health yogurt and drinks segment.

Functional health represents the largest part of the health segment, an area that Müller is not currently active in. Founded in 2012, Biotiful Gut Health is a multiple-award winning business and the acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for the dairy company to serve more consumer needs across the category.

The Biotiful Gut Health business will continue to operate as business as usual. Founder Natasha Bowes will continue to support the team in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and Müller Yogurts & Desserts CEO Richard Williams will join the existing leadership team to help it realise its growth ambitions.

Richard Williams, CEO of Müller Yogurt & Desserts said:

“Biotiful Gut Health is a business we have long admired: it is one of the fastest growing brands in the sector, has great tasting products and a real focus on consumer and innovation.

“This is a business which fits really well within our existing portfolio of brands. We are already growing and optimising our range of health and nutrition products and Biotiful Gut Health will really help us expand into new growth areas to meet changing consumer needs.

“We’re confident that our investment in Biotiful will enable the brand to further accelerate its growth potential, benefitting both consumers and our retail partners.”

Natasha Bowes, founder and CEO of Biotiful Gut Health, said:

“Since founding the company 13 years ago, through unwavering focus and dedication to best-in-class innovation and product quality, Biotiful has gone from strength to strength and grown into the successful consumer-centric business it is today.

“I am humbly proud of Biotiful’s major positive impact on the entire category so far, in bringing natural health to the forefront of innovation in yogurts. And I’m especially excited about how this can now be amplified and accelerated through the Müller acquisition, with its breadth and depth of resources and ambition to take natural gut health to the next level.”

About Müller UK & Ireland

Müller UK & Ireland is wholly owned by Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, a family run business which employs over 32,000 people throughout Europe.

Servicing customers with strategic partnerships throughout the UK & Ireland, while exporting to over 60 countries internationally, the business develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of branded and private label dairy products made with milk from 1,300 farmers in Britain, alongside a designated plant-based range.

Müller is one of the ten most chosen FMCG brands in Great Britain, and the most popular dairy brand. It is ranked within the top 20 in The Grocer’s Top 100 list of Britain’s Biggest Brands and is picked from shelves millions of times each year. Müller UK & Ireland includes:

Müller Milk & Ingredients, which aims to build a better dairy future. It produces branded and private label fresh milk, powdered milk, cream, butter, milk drinks and ingredients products, and boasts a network of dairies and depots servicing customers throughout the UK and beyond.

Müller Yogurt & Desserts, which aims to help put a smile on the nation’s face. It is responsible for major brands like Müller Corner, Müller Light, Müller Bliss, Müller Rice, Müller FRijj. Müller X Myprotein and Müller Plant Based. It produces chilled desserts and milkshakes under licence from Mondelez International and also supplies the UK private label yogurt market from a dedicated, state of the art yogurt facility.

Müller UK & Ireland’s Sustainability Action Plan outlines how the business is driving positive environmental and social changes. It shows how Müller is already making, and will continue to make, a real difference for the planet, its partners and its people.