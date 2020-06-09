MVP Dairy Earns B Corp Certification

CELINA, Ohio — MVP Dairy LLC, 2020 Innovative Dairy Farm of the year, announced today it has earned B Corp™ Certification from the nonprofit B Lab, becoming one of the few dairy farms in the world to achieve this certification. As a B Corp, MVP Dairy publicly commits to upholding a purpose-driven business and supporting a global economy that benefits all.

Certified B Corps are businesses that have opted to become part of a culture shift toward the concept of using business as a force for good, redefining “success” by using profits and growth as a means to help build a more inclusive, sustainable world. The certification assessment reviews every aspect of a business, including its supply chain, to verify its social and environmental business practices and its impact on its workforce and community.

“As 4th generation farmers, we know the care we provide to our cows, land, and team members today can help create a more sustainable world tomorrow,” says Ken McCarty, Co-Owner of MVP Dairy. “Using our farms to help strengthen our communities has never been more important and we are incredibly proud to join a movement that holds businesses to a higher standard of accountability.”

To obtain the B Corp Certification, companies must complete a B Impact Assessment that measures a company’s performance in governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment. They must earn an audited minimum score of at least 80 out of 200 possible points and recertify—with the aim to continuously improve—every three years. MVP dairy achieved a score of 106.3 and performed extremely well in environmental impact.

“We are a mission-driven family farm that constantly strives to improve our farming practices and how we do business,” says McCarty. “This designation demonstrates our on-going commitment to put innovation and progress over profit while helping us identify ways we can achieve more for our people and planet.”

Although MVP dairy is one of the few dairy farms in the world to earn this achievement, they are joining other notable dairy companies balancing financial success with social and environmental responsibility like Ben and Jerrys, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Cabot Cheese and their longtime partner and world’s largest B Corp, Danone North America.

“It is more critical than ever that companies demonstrate their purpose in society, and joining Danone North America in the B Corp movement is a major achievement for MVP Dairy,” said Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danone. “We believe that success in business can be redefined by building a more resilient economy that serves all stakeholders. As we continue our B Corp journey globally, as well as adopt the French “Enterprise à Mission” model, we’re focused on close collaboration with our partners to drive real, systemic change and create impact at scale.”

MVP Dairy completed the stringent certification earlier this Spring and joins more than 3,300 for-profit companies across 160 industries in 71 countries that are meeting the highest standards of transparency and accountability in environmental and social performance.

Anthea Kelsick, Co-CEO of B Lab US/Canada said, “We are proud to welcome MVP Dairy to the community of Certified B Corporations and celebrate their long-held commitment to using business as a force for good. Their regenerative and sustainable practices are exemplary, and their partnership with fellow B Corp Danone North America illustrates the power of responsible supply chains and mission-driven collaboration. As we’ve seen throughout the COVID-19 crisis, it’s never been more important for businesses to work together to take action and lead the way in building a more inclusive and resilient economy.”

ABOUT MVP DAIRY

MVP dairy is owned and operated by two, fourth-generation farming families, the McCarty family of Colby, Kansas and the VanTilburg family of Celina, Ohio. As a family and organization, they strive to create wholesome products in a sustainable manner. Using best management practices, to achieve the utmost in animal welfare, environmental stewardship, sustainable communities, and the creation of a safe, rewarding work environment.

The state-of-the-art dairy farm is home to 4,500 dairy cows that receive excellent care which is DairyCARE certified by Where My Food Comes From. The dairy features an innovative and patented anaerobic treatment cell system that significantly reduces water consumption, waste solids and odor, and a sand recycling system that benefits the animals and the environment.

The Dairy Learning Center, a non-profit education center is located onsite at MVP regularly hosts schools and community groups to give visitors the opportunity to learn more about how their milk and dairy foods are produced.



ABOUT B LAB®

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good™. They are working towards a global culture shift with their initiatives that include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.