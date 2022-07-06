Nancy’s Probiotic Foods Launches New Recipe and New Look for Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt

EUGENE, Ore. — Springfield Creamery, the maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, will offer a newly reformulated version of its popular Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt with a mid-August 2022 launch. This new recipe for the non-dairy probiotic yogurt is creamier and richer than ever and offers 6 grams of plant protein per 6-ounce serving, as well as billions of live, non-dairy probiotics.

With a beautifully refreshed look, the delicious new recipe for Nancy’s Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt will be available in Plain and Vanilla 24-ounce sizes, as well as a single-serve size of 5.3 ounces in Plain, Vanilla, Blueberry, Passionfruit Banana and the Nancy’s fan favorite, Strawberry Hibiscus.

“Nancy’s has always been a leader in the plant-based yogurt category, launching the first Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurt in the U.S. in 2019,” said Sheryl Kesey Thompson, co-owner of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods. “Our new recipe is an extra-creamy and rich plant-based yogurt that’s still packed full of all the probiotics that Nancy’s has been known for since 1960.”

An overarching trend for 2022 is ethical eating, as reducetarianism and the conscientious sourcing of ingredients continue to grow in importance. Sustainably grown grains like oats are replacing more resource-intensive ingredients in non-dairy products and align with Nancy’s company values, making an oat-based non-dairy yogurt a logical choice for the Oregon company.

The new Oatmilk Non-Dairy Yogurts are available nationally for an SRP of $4.99 for the 24-ounce size and $1.99 for 5.3 ounces.

ABOUT SPRINGFIELD CREAMERY & NANCY’S PROBIOTIC FOODS

Nancy’s Probiotic Foods offers organic and natural dairy and plant-based products that support immune and digestive health. Springfield Creamery, maker of Nancy’s Probiotics Foods, is family owned and operated since 1960, celebrating more than 60 years of making delicious, probiotic food.