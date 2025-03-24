National Dairy Board Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Applications are being accepted for college scholarships that are awarded by America’s dairy farmers and importers through the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board (NDB).

Eleven scholarships worth $2,500 each will be awarded, in addition to a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding recipient. NDB funds, in part, Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), which manages the national dairy checkoff program.

Undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior year for the 2025-2026 academic school year and enrolled in college/university programs that emphasize dairy are eligible. Relevant majors may include communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, an interest in a career in a dairy-related discipline, and demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity. Candidates must complete an application form, submit an official transcript of all college courses, and write a short statement describing their career aspirations, dairy-related activities and work experiences.

Applications can be found at dairycheckoff.com/about-us/scholarship.

Completed applications must be received no later than May 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Questions about the program can be submitted to ndbscholarships@dairy.org

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by more than 26,000 dairy farmers and dairy importers. DMI manages the national checkoff program and collaborates with state and regional checkoff teams across the United States to boost domestic and global dairy sales through research, education and marketing initiatives. The checkoff also is focused on fostering consumer trust in dairy products and the farm families behind them. DMI manages National Dairy Council and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Newtrient and GENYOUth.