National Dairy Council’s New Product Competition Focuses on Gamers

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The 10th annual National Dairy Council (NDC) New Product Competition seeks the next innovative dairy product from U.S. college students.

Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to compete by developing innovative dairy-based products for gamers. Successful entries will meet competition criteria, demonstrate innovation and provide value to consumers.

This competition is an opportunity for students to develop products that are in line with industry and consumer insights to uncover innovative dairy-based products for gamers:

· 94% of young people play video games in some capacity

· 60% of gamers say video games help them be social

· 90% of gamers ages 21-35 regularly eat food and drink while gaming

The judging panel includes experts from across the dairy industry. Winning teams will be recognized at the American Dairy Science Association’s annual meeting in Kansas City on June 19-22, 2022. A combined $16,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, including, $8,000 (first place), $5,000 (second place) and $3,000 (third place).

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 17, 2022. Full contest details can be found at www.usdairy.com/research-resources/new-product-competition. For more information, contact NDC’s Rohit Kapoor at rohit.kapoor@dairy.org.

###

About National Dairy Council

National Dairy Council (NDC) is the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing to life the dairy community’s shared vision of a healthy, happy, sustainable world – with science as the foundation. NDC provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health and wellness professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers and media. NDC has taken a leadership role in promoting child health and wellness through programs such as Fuel Up to Play 60. Developed by NDC and the National Football League (NFL), Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s nearly 31,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.