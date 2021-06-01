National Dairy Month Social Media Campaign Designed to Build Trust in Dairy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – National Dairy Month kicks off with World Milk Day on June 1, and dairy farmers are encouraged to participate in a month-long social media campaign to remind consumers to celebrate dairy, and to introduce the “Next Generation of Dairy.”

“We encourage farmers who are active on social media to take advantage of this free online toolkit developed to challenge the farmer stereotype,” said American Dairy Association North East CEO Rick Naczi. “The campaign is designed to show consumers what we’ve always known about dairy farmers – that they are resilient, tech-savvy and agents of change.”

The digital toolkit has easily downloadable facts, photos and videos to share on social media pages. The resources showcase farmers as a group that takes on the responsibility of delivering a nutritious and delicious product that’s made with care for the planet.

The toolkit is available here, or at AmericanDairy.com under “News and Events.” For more information, call 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.