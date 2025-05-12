Natural Grocers Partners with Contented Hen to Offer Premium Eggs at Introductory Prices for {N}power Members

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Natural Grocers®, the nation’s leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, proudly announces a new partnership with specialty egg brand, Contented Hen®. Known for its commitment to humane animal welfare and environmentally conscious practices, Contented Hen sources eggs from small family farms that are certified by American Humane and/or Certified Humane. To celebrate this new partnership, Natural Grocers is offering {N}power members® special, introductory pricing on all four varieties of Contented Hen eggs, May 9 – June 5.

AVAILABLE NOW AT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers now offers four new varieties of specialty eggs from Contented Hen: Free-Range, Organic Free-Range, Pasture-Raised and Organic Pasture-Raised. All are from hens that are humanely raised with room to roam outdoors and the ability to forage naturally.

“We are honored to have the Contented Hen brand at Natural Grocers, a leading retailer in the natural health food space. We are excited to have our fresh, high-quality eggs, produced with leading humane care standards, on their shelves,” said Steve LaQua, business development executive at Mid-States Specialty Eggs and owner of the Contented Hen brand. “Our family farms are home to hens that are content to forage and roam as nature intended. We truly believe that a content hen lays a delicious egg, and we welcome consumers’ support of our family farms!”

CONTENTED HEN EGG VARIETIES/{N}POWER PRICING

From May 9 – June 5th, {N}power members can enjoy limited-time discounts of up to 42% off regular {N}power pricing, starting at just $2.29 per dozen.[i]

1. Free Range-Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Regular Retail: $3.99/dozen {N}power Sale Price: $2.29/dozen



2. Organic Free-Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Regular Retail: $4.49/dozen {N}power Sale Price: $2.79/dozen



3. Pasture-Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Regular Retail: $5.29/per dozen {N}power Sale Price: $3.49/dozen



4. Organic-Pasture Raised Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Regular Retail: $5.49/dozen {N}power Sale Price: $3.79/dozen



“Eggs—and how the hens that lay them are treated—are a hot topic right now. At Natural Grocers, we strive to offer eggs from hens raised in the healthiest, most humane environments possible,” said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. “We’ve established a minimum standard that goes beyond the USDA’s definition of ‘free-range,’ and we choose partners who share our values. Contented Hen is one of those partners. Their approach to animal welfare and ecologically responsible farming aligns beautifully with our mission—and {N}power members can now try all four varieties at a fantastic price. If you’re not already an {N}power member, now’s the perfect time to sign up.”

Not an {N}power member? It's free to join! Natural Grocers' customer rewards program gives shoppers access to exclusive discounts, personalized offers, and rewards points with every visit.

Click here to learn more about Natural Grocers’ Egg Standards.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers’ flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles—including its “Commitment to Community” and “Commitment to Crew”. In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT CONTENTED HEN

Contented Hen® eggs are from family farms where the hens are humanely cared for with the freedom to roam in the great outdoors. With pasturelands to forage and roam as nature intended, the Contented Hen gets to choose, just like you. The Contented Hen® brand is from Mid-States Specialty Eggs, a 100% employee-owned company working on behalf of more than 750 family farms in the United States.

[i] Offer available only to registered {N}power members, 5/9/25 – 6/5/25. The discount will be applied to the product’s regular, non-discounted price. Valid for in-store customer purchases only. Must present phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to receive discount. Limit three dozen. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks.