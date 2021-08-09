Natural Way Cheese Recalls All Cheese Products Due to Improper Pasteurization

LANSING, CLARE, MI — Out of an abundance of caution, Natural Way Cheese, of Clare, MI, is voluntarily recalling all cheese products produced by the company between June 2, 2021, and August 2, 2021, because the products were not pasteurized according to legal requirements and do not meet labeling requirements or aging times for raw milk cheese, as outlined in Michigan’s Manufacturing Milk Law.

While no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, consuming cheese that is not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to young children and the elderly.

The dairy products being recalled are packaged in plastic wrapped packages like those shown below.

Products include cheese and cheese curds of all varieties, including Sweet Basil Cheese, Basil Garlic Colby, Monterrey Jack, Orange Colby, Colby Jack, White Cheddar, Orange Cheddar, Muenster, Gouda, Country Whisper Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Liquid Smoke Cheddar, Family Time Cheddar, Haystack Cheddar, Butter Flavor Cheddar, Onion Garlic Cheddar, Horseradish Cheddar, and Ghost Pepper Monterrey Jack.

The products can be identified by “Natural Way Cheese 26-610” on the label. Directions to interpret lot codes are as follows: the first two numbers and last two numbers are used by the plant to identify the vat and batch and the middle six numbers are the month, day, and year. (For example, with the code 1207032113, the production date is July 3, 2021.) See photographs of products below. Product was distributed in Michigan and northeastern Indiana.

Natural Way Cheese is notifying its distributors to arrange for return/pick-up of all recalled products. Retailers and distributors that have cheese products included in the recall should pull the products from their shelves for return to Natural Way Cheese. Customers with recalled products should not eat the cheese and should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions regarding this recall should be directed to Natural Way Cheese at 989-386-9123.