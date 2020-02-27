Nellie’s Free Range Eggs Enters New Category with Launch of Grass-Fed, Slow Churned Butter

Monroe, NH – Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, the leading free range egg brand in America, today expands beyond the egg aisle for the first time with the launch of Nellie’s Free Range Butter, the first and only free range butter item on the market. Containing 84% butterfat and made with cream from humanely raised cows who are free to roam on pasture, Nellie’s Free Range Butter offers a notably richer flavor and a softer, thicker, creamier texture than traditional butters.

Nellie’s Free Range Butter addresses changing consumer perceptions regarding the consumption of fat, which shifted after studies indicated that there are lower health risks from consuming dairy-fat than alternative trans-fat. A higher butterfat content is a key factor in creating superior flavor, texture, quality and the result is a better butter that offers nutrients such as vitamin A and E, and calcium.

In keeping with its commitment to humane farming practices, Nellie’s Free Range is working with more than 100 small family dairy farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota to produce its free range, grass-fed, slow churned butter.

“Whether it be butter or eggs, we remain committed to both the humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms,” said Jesse Laflamme, CEO of Nellie’s Free Range Eggs. “Not only will consumers love the rich taste and texture of our new grass-fed butter, but they can also feel confident that this product was sourced with a stringent standard of practices to ensure the animals, and those who care for them, are treated humanely and with respect.”

Nellie’s Free Range Butter is offered in two varieties: Sea Salted and Unsalted. Unsalted is perfectly suited for recipe creation and is a great ingredient for a variety of dishes like scrambled eggs, Mexican Breakfast Salad, or something for your sweet tooth, like Baked Alaska Cupcakes. Nellie’s Salted Butter is best used on ready-to-serve dishes like toast and pancakes, or to whip up your favorite style of Nellie’s Free Range Eggs!

Nellie’s Free-Range Eggs’ home farm is a fourth-generation family farm in the heart of New Hampshire’s Connecticut River Valley. As part of the Pete and Gerry’s Egg farming family, we’ve been brooding over our hens’ health and happiness for over 60 years. As the first Certified Humane® egg farm in the country, our free-range eggs are produced without antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, or animal byproducts. We’ve grown our business differently – not by turning into yet another factory farm, but by recruiting other small family farms to join our flock. We work with folks who believe, like we do, that happy hens lay better eggs. To learn more about Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, visit https://nelliesfreerange.com/.