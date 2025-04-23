Nelson-Jameson Announces Grand Opening Event for New Pennsylvania Distribution Center

Food processing distributor’s new Fairview, Penn. facility enhances capabilities and customer service in the Northeast Region

MARSHFIELD, WI | Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry, has announced a grand opening event date of Sept. 10 for its new distribution center located in northwest Pennsylvania. The 45,000-square-foot warehouse in Fairview, Penn., located just 12 miles from Erie, marks a significant step in enhancing its capabilities and more efficiently serving customers and partners in the Northeastern United States.

The new Nelson-Jameson location in Fairview is one of the organization’s five distribution centers nationwide, reinforcing its core mission of being a one-stop shop that delivers a broad range of products and services that help companies uphold the highest standards of food safety, quality, and compliance. The new facility will hire up to 20 full-time employees.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to mark Sept. 10 on our calendars and cut the ribbon on the Fairview facility,” says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. “The new distribution center will be another key building block in delivering exceptional service while prioritizing food safety for our customers and partners in the Northeast and beyond.”

The grand opening event for the new distribution center will feature facility tours and an interactive art exhibit guided by award-winning artist Lisa Quine of nearby Northeast Ohio. There will also be an address on food safety by Martin Wiedmann, Cornell University’s Gellert Family Professor in Food Safety, and a charity fundraising activity.

The Fairview distribution center, initially built in 2004 and fully remodeled in 2025, sits on an 8.4-acre lot with an adjacent 20-acre parcel reserved for future expansion. The building’s 45,000-square-foot footprint is complemented by an additional 16,000-square-foot second-floor mezzanine and is undergoing significant renovations to enhance functionality, capacity, and the employee experience.

The facility also features 12 truck bays for its transportation and delivery fleet.

Key upgrades at the new distribution center include a refreshed exterior featuring newly paved employee and visitor parking lots. The climate-controlled warehouse will provide 1.1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and accommodate more than 3,800 pallet positions. Approximately 8,000 square feet of space will be allocated in the future for a new service and repair center. This expansion will further enhance Nelson-Jameson’s customer offerings, leveraging its authorized service provider status for Neogen, Alfa Laval, and other strategic suppliers.

The renovation also includes substantial employee-focused improvements, including a new visitor reception area, employee break room, locker room, and lavatory to enhance the work environment. Additionally, a new warehouse transition corridor will be designed to meet SQF certification standards.

The new Fairview distribution center is located at 7251 Klier Drive, Fairview, PA 16415. More information on the company can be found at nelsonjameson.com.

About Nelson-Jameson

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company’s roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 78,000 curated products, and employs more than 260 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

For more than 76 years, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit www.nelsonjameson.com.