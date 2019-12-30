Nesquik Debuts New Vegan Chocolate Oat Milk

Nesquik, Nestle’s popular chocolate milk and drink mix brand, is debuting its first plant-based oat milk drink called GoodNes.

The new ready-to-drink beverage is made from a blend of oat milk and pea protein—a mixture the company says it developed specifically to match up to the nutritional profile of dairy milk—and boasts six grams of protein and 40 percent less sugar than chocolate almond milk.

The beverage has appeared on Walmart’s website with full nutritional information, but is not yet orderable.

