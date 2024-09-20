Nestlé Develops Breakthrough Method to Reduce Fat in Dairy Ingredients

Developing new science-based solutions to enhance the nutritional value, affordability and sustainability of its products is a key pillar for Nestlé. This includes reducing added sugars, sodium and saturated fat, while providing positive nutrients and ensuring minimal impact on the taste and texture that consumers enjoy.

Nestlé R&D teams have now found a way to reduce the fat present in milk powder by up to 60%, without compromising on quality, taste and creamy texture. Key to this breakthrough innovation is the controlled aggregation of milk proteins, where the size and texture of milk fat is mimicked by protein. This fat reduction leads to lower calorie levels compared to full-fat milk.

“Leveraging our expertise in nutrition science and product development, we have successfully introduced this proprietary technology in Ninho Adulto in Brazil and reduced the level of milk fat in the product significantly. Our new milk brings creaminess and mouthfeel and is preferred by consumers,” explains Isabelle Bureau-Franz, Nestlé’s Head of R&D for the Nutrition Business.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nestlé