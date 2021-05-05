Nestlé’s New Pea-Based Milk Alternative is Epic in Everything

With plant-based diets growing in popularity, more people are turning to alternatives to milk for their daily cereal, latte, desserts, baking or cooking.

However, it’s very difficult to find one great plant-based milk alternative for every use. Most cereal-, nut- or pea-based milk alternatives have a specific taste, are low in protein, or don’t mix or foam well in hot beverages. This meant you might need two or three plant-based options for different uses…until now.

Nestlé is launching Wunda, a new pea-based beverage that is ‘epic in everything’ that you would otherwise use milk for. That means you can drink it straight, pour over cereal, use in hot beverages, froth it, cook with it and much more.

