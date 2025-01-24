New Barista Blend Pistachio Milk from Edenesque and Nationwide Availability

We’re excited to share that Edenesque, the visionary chef-crafted, plant-based milk company, has officially launched its Barista Blend Pistachio Milk and is now available across all Whole Foods stores in New York State and Connecticut, along with nationwide shipping through their website.

For background, Edenesque is a mission-driven BIPOC, LGBTQ, and woman-owned business, founded by Leslie Woodward. A mission driven-business at its core, Edenesque is striving to show that earth-friendly nutritious plant milks—crafted with intention— can be both delicious and regenerative for individuals and their communities. Thoughtfully crafted for maximum flavor, nutrition, and minimal waste, Edenesque’s plant milks boast the highest concentration of oats and nuts on the market today, free from fillers, preservatives, or gums. In addition to their incredible product with top performance, core to Edenesque’s mission is their social initiative, Edenesque Food Insecurity Initiative™, which supports a multi-faceted approach to reduce food insecurity in New York State by partnering with local food insecurity organizations.

The new Barista Blend Pistachio Milk joins Edenesque’s lineup of plant milks and is made with coconut nectar, and a higher concentration of pistachios and cashews compared to other plant milks on the market. The milk is deliciously rich in flavor and is extra creamy, frothy and barista approved. Great in coffee and tea, and is also delicious by the glass. The Barista Blend Pistachio Milk joins existing Edenesque milks of Unsweetened Oat Milk and Barista Blend Oat Milk.

In addition to Edenesque’s availability at all Whole Foods locations in New York State and Connecticut, they also recently launched nationwide shipping via edenesque.com, along with their products available at select retailers and all 27 Joe Coffee locations. The full product line of plant milks retails for $7.99/carton.

Sharing more on Leslie and the brand below. Please let us know if you’re interested in additional information on Edenesque products, the brand, and/or speaking with Leslie about creating her mission-driven company.

ABOUT LESLIE WOODWARD

Leslie Woodward is the CEO and founder of Edenesque, the BIPOC, LGBTQ, woman-owned plant milk company, that aims to advance social justice through nourishing, clean food that promotes well-being and community health. A chef with over two decades of experience, Leslie graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and Culinary Institute of America, and also holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition. Over the years, she has cooked with renowned chefs such as Daniel Boulud and Roy Yamaguchi, worked as a private chef, and served as a culinary instructor at Star Academy and Executive Chef at the President’s House at Columbia University.

After her personal journey through childhood trauma and health challenges, the transformational love of her beloved grandmother, and their shared belief in the healing power of food, Leslie was inspired to create a delicious plant-based milk business, rooted in strong values.

Edensque’s signature motto, Be the Love™, signifies that love is actionable, and when compassion meets purpose, transformation is possible. That earth-friendly nutrition, crafted with intention, can be both delicious and regenerative, not just for individuals, but also the community and our world. What began as a one-woman operation in New York farmers markets, has now grown into a mission-driven company that’s supported by local communities and available nationwide.