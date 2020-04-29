New Campaign Reminds Canadians that Dairy Farmers are ‘Here for Canada’

Dairy Farmers of Canada Dairy April 29, 2020

OTTAWA – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) launched a new marketing campaign which reassures consumers that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy farmers are still ‘Here for Canada,’ producing high-quality Canadian agricultural food products. ‘Here for Canada’ reassures Canadians about the comprehensive safety protocols followed on Canadian dairy farms, and provides an uplifting look at how farmers are adapting to the circumstances to feed the nation and donating more than $5 million to food banks across Canada to help families in need.

Targeting millennial and gen-Z consumers as well as the broader population, ‘Here for Canada’ demonstrates how real Canadian dairy farmers are working through difficult conditions to ensure the quality, safety and reliability of Canadian dairy.

“Dairy farmers are working harder than ever to help feed Canadians at one of the most formidable times in our history, while maintaining their rigorous commitments to milk quality, food safety and responsible production practices,” said Pamela Nalewajek, Vice-President, Marketing, DFC.  “We wanted to highlight Canadian dairy farmers’ exceptional efforts to provide consumers with high-quality Canadian dairy in this challenging environment.”

In accordance with the advice of public health officials and farm safety protocols implemented to prevent human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus, DFC created the campaign videos using previously captured footage featuring some of the proud Canadian dairy farmers who have participated in past campaigns.

The two-week campaign will launch April 23rd and run until May 5th and will consist of television and digital ad placements in both English and French.

To view the campaign videos, click here.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA
Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

Related Articles

Dairy

AGECO Study Results Reveal Improved Environmental Impact and Efficiency of Canadian Milk Production

January 16, 2019 Dairy Farmers of Canada

In an effort to demonstrate the continued progress of environmental efficiency of Canadian milk production, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has released the findings of the latest life-cycle assessment of the industry’s environmental performance. The results show that, once again, the Canadian dairy sector has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.

Dairy

$ 11.4M invested in a third Dairy Research Cluster

July 17, 2019 Dairy Farmers of Canada

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) commends the federal government for the important investment announced this morning to the Dairy Research Cluster 3. The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, made the announcement at the opening of DFC’s Annual General Meeting in Saskatoon.