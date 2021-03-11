New Cheese Plant Brings Economic Boost to Sorel-Tracy and Local Quebec Dairy Producers

SOREL-TRACY, QC – Canada’s dairy processors are essential to the vitality of our farms and rural regions across the country. They drive the economy and deliver high-quality products to Canadians, even while facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, highlighted an investment of up to $5 million to help Fromageries Bel Canada build the first Mini Babybel® plant in Canada in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. The Minister highlighted the funding during a virtual tour of the facility.

Mini Babybel® cheese was previously made in the European Union or the United States, using non-Canadian dairy. Now, it will be made in Sorel-Tracy, using 100% locally-sourced milk.

The investment, provided through the AgriInnovate program, supported plant construction and the introduction of new technologies like moulding lines, waxing and a quality control system. The plant is expected to increase demand for Canadian dairy by 39 million liters annually and create over 140 full-time jobs in the Sorel-Tracy area.