New Crystal Creamery Deluxe Whole Chocolate Milk Hitting Stores This Month

MODESTO, CA – Crystal Creamery has an irresistible new deluxe chocolate milk for chocolate lovers everywhere just in time for National Chocolate Month. Made with delicious, farm-fresh Crystal Creamery milk, the new offering is blended with premium cocoas to create a more rich, intense chocolatey flavor that can be enjoyed every day on its own or used to elevate the mocha or specialty drink experience.

“We are really excited to introduce our new Deluxe Whole Chocolate Milk and add it to our Crystal Creamery lineup,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Senior Director of Sales. “The strong sales growth of whole milk in the past year is proof that consumers continue to reach for dairy and love the silky-smooth texture of whole milk products. This is a great tasting product that not only is aligned with consumer trends, but also fills the need with food service outlets to create popular specialty drinks with a premium chocolate milk product. Consumers can enjoy our Deluxe

Whole Chocolate Milk at home, on the go, or at a local coffeehouse.”

The new whole offering will join Crystal Creamery’s 1 percent, low-fat chocolate milk already in production. It also reflects the company’s commitment to cleaner ingredients. The Deluxe Whole Chocolate Milk is sweetened with pure cane sugar and not with high fructose corn syrup. In addition, the milk is delivered fresh from local family farms, from cows never treated with growth hormones. Formulated with the highest-quality ingredients, each serving has an excellent source of calcium, 10 grams of protein and 230 calories.

The new Deluxe Whole Chocolate Milk is expected to be available in retailers such as Cost

Less, Walmart, Winco, Nugget Markets and other local grocers no later than late February – early March. The half-gallon carton’s suggested retail is $4.49 and the 12 oz. on-the-go bottle will retail between $1.29 and $1.69, varying by outlet. More information, recipes and a full listing of Crystal Creamery’s product offerings can be found at www.crystalcreamery.com.