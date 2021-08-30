New Dairy Retail Campaign Features Cross-Merchandising to Increase Dairy Sales

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – As part of a new “Back to School, Back to Sports,” retail campaign, American Dairy Association North East is partnering with Redner’s Markets, a 43-store chain in Delaware, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania. The campaign features cross-merchandising milk and dairy foods in other food departments to make it easy for families with student athletes to find and purchase the products to help reach peak performance.

“As the new school year begins, parents are looking for convenient and healthy ways to fuel their student athletes, and we know that consuming protein-rich milk and dairy snacks is the answer,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Partnering with retailers like Redner’s to cross-merchandise milk and cheese, along with sharing quick snacking tips and ideas, makes shopping much easier and is proven to increase dairy sales.”

Cross-merchandising is part of ADA North East’s retail programming that retailers have reported up to a 7 percent lift in sales. Last year, our retail team installed 1,400 placements of dairy products in 500 stores to help boost sales.

From August 19-September 2, Redner’s stores will feature a cross-merchandising display in its produce departments using string cheese, cut cheese and single-serve white and chocolate milks for grab and go options geared toward student athletes.

ADA North East also created a half-page ad for Redner’s Markets July/August HealthCents magazine featuring the campaign that is available digitally and in 10,000 print copies in all Redner’s stores.

The ad features five dairy snacks and showcases chocolate milk as the “Official Beverage of High School Athletics” for districts in the Redner’s region, including the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

A scannable code is also part of the ad that sends viewers to additional dairy snacking tips on the ADA North East website.

For more information about ADA North East retail programs, visit AmericanDairy.com.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.