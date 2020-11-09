New England Dairy Introduces New Mobile Dairy Bar

New England Dairy Dairy November 9, 2020

Dairy needs to show up where people are in surprising and unique ways. This year, New England Dairy staff designed and created a new, first-of-its-kind Mobile Dairy Bar to bring a full dairy experience wherever people are gathered.

The Mobile Dairy Bar is a refrigerated van with a milk tap system for milk sampling. It also features a digital display, an Instagram photo booth, an exhibit booth, and a tent in the back.

The Mobile Dairy Bar made its debut at three Massachusetts drive-in movie theaters in Mendon, Marshfield and Topsfield in October to promote chocolate milk as the official beverage of Halloween. The events team handed out single-serve chocolate milks and set up a socially-distanced educational booth complete with a selfie station to engage moviegoers in a COVID-friendly manner. Educational materials, radio reads and a 30-second commercial during movie previews directed attendees and listeners to a Halloween landing page featuring recipes, activities and nutrition information.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New England Dairy

Related Articles