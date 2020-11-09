New England Dairy Introduces New Mobile Dairy Bar

Dairy needs to show up where people are in surprising and unique ways. This year, New England Dairy staff designed and created a new, first-of-its-kind Mobile Dairy Bar to bring a full dairy experience wherever people are gathered.

The Mobile Dairy Bar is a refrigerated van with a milk tap system for milk sampling. It also features a digital display, an Instagram photo booth, an exhibit booth, and a tent in the back.

The Mobile Dairy Bar made its debut at three Massachusetts drive-in movie theaters in Mendon, Marshfield and Topsfield in October to promote chocolate milk as the official beverage of Halloween. The events team handed out single-serve chocolate milks and set up a socially-distanced educational booth complete with a selfie station to engage moviegoers in a COVID-friendly manner. Educational materials, radio reads and a 30-second commercial during movie previews directed attendees and listeners to a Halloween landing page featuring recipes, activities and nutrition information.

