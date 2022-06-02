New from HP Hood: Whipped Cottage Cheese

 HP Hood Dairy June 2, 2022

American Dairy Company, HP Hood, is debuting a new innovation within their Cottage Cheese portfolio.

Rolling out now, Hood Cottage Cheese Whipped is rich, creamy, full fat cottage cheese with a lighter, smoother texture. Packed with 13g of protein per serving, with no added sugar, this latest innovation expands usage occasions – delicious as dip or spread, but still perfect by the spoonful as a protein-packed snack.

The new innovation will be available in 16oz tub size and is the latest in a long line of sweet and savory flavors from HP Hood’s Cottage Cheese offerings.

