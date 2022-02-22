New HP Hood Innovation for Cottage Cheese

American Dairy Company, HP Hood, is debuting a new innovation within their Cottage Cheese portfolio.

Irresistible Everything Bagel Seasoning meets rich and creamy Hood© Cottage Cheese in a new creation that is, well, everything! Delicious Hood© Cottage Cheese is expertly blended with onion, garlic, flaxseed and poppyseed for the perfect “everything” flavor in every bite. Packed with 13g of protein per serving and no added sugar, Hood® Cottage Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning makes for a great snack, ingredient, spread, topping or dip.

Beginning its rollout to New England and New York in February, Hood Cottage Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning is expertly blended with onion, garlic, flaxseed and poppyseed for the perfect “everything” flavor in every bite.

Though Everything Bagel Seasoning has made its way into chips, salads and even ice cream, this is the first of its kind for Cottage Cheese! The new innovation will be available in 16oz tub size for an MSRP between $3.59 – $3.79 and is the latest in a long line of sweet and savory flavors from HP Hood’s Cottage Cheese offerings.

Hood® Cottage Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning will be available February 2022 in

New England and New York.