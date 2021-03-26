New Leadership Elected by American Dairy Association North East, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Boards of Directors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Audrey Donahoe of Clayville, N.Y., was elected by her peers on the American Dairy Association North East board of directors to serve as board president, effective immediately. Donahoe replaced Richard Byma of Sussex, N.J., who served as president for the association for nine years.

Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa., was re-elected to serve as chair of the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program, which is managed by ADA North East, and will also serve as Donahoe’s first vice president.

“Dairy checkoff was initiated by farmers and is directed by farmers who represent all dairy farms,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We’re excited to have checkoff leadership that is committed to actively reaching consumers with progressive, quality programing to boost sales and confidence in dairy.”

“I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow dairy farmers to lead our local checkoff efforts,” said Donahoe. “It’s an honor to be a voice for our industry and to help effectively direct our checkoff investment.

“We have a lot of opportunity to reach new audiences – especially the Gen Z’s – who are the next generation making purchasing decisions. If we want to keep our farms in business for our own next generations, we need to connect with what consumers want. It’s exciting to think about the possibilities.”

A long-time dairy promotion advocate, Donahoe who farms with husband Jeff, has served as an ADA North East board member for 20 years. She also serves as chair of the National Dairy Council that is funded by national dairy checkoff to provide science-based research and education about the nutrition and health benefits that dairy foods provide.

Raney has served the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program for 12 years and has been chair for four years. He will also serve as First Vice President for ADA North East, working closely with Donahoe to execute checkoff programs for the benefit of the entire six-state region.

“Audrey will bring a fresh perspective to dairy checkoff leadership which will benefit all farmers, and I’m pleased to work side-by-side together to build sales and trust in our industry,” said Raney.

American Dairy Association North East Officers:

President – Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y.

First Vice President – Jeff Raney, Adamsville, Pa.

Second Vice President – Kris Brock, Schaghticoke, N.Y.

Secretary – Barb Hanselmen, Bloomville, N.Y.

Treasurer – Dina Zug, Mifflintown, Pa.



ADA North East Executive Committee

George Andrew, Newark, N.Y.

Skip Hardie, Groton, N.Y.

Marilyn Hershey, Cochranville, Pa.

Tim Kurtz, Elverson, Pa.

Gary Truckenmiller, Watsontown, Pa.

Eric Zuber, Byron, N.Y.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program

Chair – Jeff Raney, Adamsville, Pa.

First Vice Chair – Bruce Bartley, Cogan Station, Pa.

Second Vice Chair – Louie Diamond, Masontown, Pa.

Secretary – Marie Canon, West Middlesex, Pa.

Treasurer – Lolly Lesher, Bernville, Pa.

Assistant Treasurer – Elaine Noble, Gillett, Pa.

Finance and Audit Committee – Zane Garber, Chambersburg, Pa., and Doug Harbach, Loganton, Pa.

Representatives to the ADA North East board – Jeff Raney, Louie Diamond and Lolly Lesher

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.