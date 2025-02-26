New Sargento Cheese Bakes Blends Mondelēz International’s Deeply Rooted Cracker Expertise with the Rich Flavor and Heritage of Real Sargento Cheese

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Mondelēz has teamed up with Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company Sargento® to create a uniquely crafted snack that delivers delicious, high-quality flavor. Introducing Sargento® Cheese Bakes— rich, premium cheese crackers made with real Sargento® cheese as the #1 ingredient, with the care consumers expect from the experts at Mondelēz.

“Cheese lovers deserve snacks that celebrate quality ingredients and exceptional taste,” said Miguel Zorrilla, VP, Mondelēz. “With Sargento® Cheese Bakes, we’re bringing together premium Sargento® cheese and Mondelēz expertise as a leading maker of crackers to deliver an exciting and delicious snacking experience that beautifully highlights the best of both brands.”

Each cracker features delicious Sargento® cheese and herbs, delivering a bold and flavorful crunch with real cheesy yumminess in every bite. Available in three savory varieties—Aged White Cheddar & Rosemary, Pepper Jack, and Parmesan & Oregano—Sargento® Cheese Bakes combine real cheese flavor with a satisfying crunch, making every bite irresistible.

“Creating new and flavorful ways for families to enjoy real, natural cheese is what Sargento has done best for more than 70 years. Now, for the very first time, consumers will see our family-owned brand outside of the dairy case and in the cracker aisle thanks to our continued partnership with Mondelēz,” said Erin Price, General Manager, Sargento.

Sargento® Cheese Bakes are made with real Sargento® cheese as the #1 ingredient ensuring a deliciously crunchy snack. Whether enjoyed straight from the box or paired with dips and spreads, these crackers are perfect for every snacking occasion.

Sargento® Cheese Bakes can be found in the cracker aisle at retailers nationwide beginning March 2025 in a 4.5 oz. pouch for an SRP of $4.99.

About Mondelēz

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter/X at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.