New Survey Shows Americans Love Breakfast so Much, They Eat it for Dinner

Widely regarded as the most important meal of the day, Challenge Butter dissected the breakfast habits of Americans just in time for National Breakfast Month

DUBLIN, Calif. – Challenge Butter, a household favorite and the flagship brand of Challenge Dairy Products, is celebrating the start of National Breakfast Month by sharing fresh insights on American breakfast habits. In a recent survey commissioned by Challenge, 1,000 respondents revealed that breakfast is not just the most important meal of the day—it’s the most beloved, with Americans enjoying it at all hours, morning, noon, and night.

Of those surveyed, nearly all prefer the comfort of home-cooked breakfasts, with most choosing to prepare their morning meals in their kitchens rather than opting for grab-and-go alternatives. But the love affair with breakfast doesn’t end at sunrise. A staggering 86% of respondents enjoy breakfast for dinner, transforming traditional morning meals into comforting evening delights and more than three-fourths of those surveyed have admitted to eating the previous night’s dinner leftovers for breakfast.

“Breakfast has always been more than just a meal—it’s a moment of comfort and optimism,” said Priya Kumar, VP of Marketing at Challenge Dairy. “Whether it’s the indulgence of pancakes on a Sunday morning or the creativity of transforming leftovers into a delicious frittata, Challenge can elevate every bite.”

The survey also highlights America’s weekend breakfast preferences, with pancakes and waffles reigning supreme for 65% of respondents. Not far behind, 64% of those surveyed choose savory options like eggs and omelets, proving that both sweet and savory breakfasts hold a special place in our hearts. A surprising finding revealed that only 22% place butter at the top of the stack while the majority, 71%, place butter between each pancake in their stack; and 8% forgo the butter altogether.

“Eating breakfast in the morning is one of the best ways to keep one from feeling super hungry throughout the day. Breakfast not only helps get more nutrients in the diet but helps maintain energy levels,” adds Alyssa Smolen, MS RDN CDN.

Challenge, a staple in kitchens nationwide, plays a starring role in many breakfast recipes. Butter enhances the flavor of every breakfast moment, whether it’s enriching omelets with its creamy texture or adding a touch of indulgence to pancakes and waffles.

This National Breakfast Month Challenge invites you to explore new and delicious ways to enjoy breakfast. Visit our website for inspiration for breakfast recipes, and join the conversation on social media by sharing your breakfast and using #ChallengeBreakfastLove.

About Challenge Dairy Products:

Challenge Dairy Products has a rich history of crafting delicious, high-quality dairy products. Since 1911, Challenge, a top butter brand nationwide, has been a mainstay in kitchens across America. Alongside a range of traditional butter sticks, Challenge offers a variety of products, including spreadable butters, whipped and flavored options, and more.

Challenge Dairy Products is a division of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a recognized leader in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Throughout its history, Challenge has been responsible for numerous industry firsts. Challenge works hand-in-hand with its network of more than 300 family-owned dairies, which are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices and ethical animal welfare.

This survey was conducted by Pollfish in August 2024, all respondents were 18 Years Old +