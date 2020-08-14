New York Dairy Farmer, Local Law Enforcement Join Forces to Distribute Milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East and Madrid, N.Y., dairy farmer David Fisher of Mapleview Dairy, joined more than 40 local law enforcement officers from New York’s North Country at a milk drive in Canton, N.Y., to distribute 2,100 gallons of milk. The event was facilitated by the dairy association and local dairy processors, cooperatives and community groups.

In addition to the milk from Dairy Farmers of America, families received 20-pound boxes of food including 225 boxes of dairy products, 495 boxes of produce, and 360 boxes of meat that were purchased with government-funded grants through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“This milk distribution event relied on countless law enforcement officers and local volunteers like David Fisher to execute so that families have access to milk and food,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Both have strong ties to the community and are dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of their neighbors.”

“Our North County law enforcement is very well-respected in our communities, and are similar to dairy farmers in many ways – they work 24/7 to take care of the communities and we work 24/7 to take care of our cows,” said Fisher.

He added, “These milk drives are important because we need to take care of the people who live here, and we are also able to move product since the supply chain is well-stocked right now. When people aren’t able to afford to buy our products, there is more excess and waste, so the combination during this pandemic actually helps both sides.”

Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, New York State Police Information Officer, said, “we have a strong partnership with our fellow law enforcement entities, and we all have the same passion to serve our communities.”



Corrections Officer James Bell added, “I had no idea there was this much need in our communities, but participating in an event like this lets people know we care about what’s happening and we feel privileged to be here and help.”

To-date, American Dairy Association North East has facilitated the distribution of more than 700,000 gallons of milk purchased from Clover Farms, Dairy Farmers of America, Harrisburg Dairies, Schneider’s Dairy, Upstate Niagara Cooperative and H.P. Hood, through CFAP, Nourish New York and the Dairy Farmers of American milk drives, which began in April.

For more information about American Dairy Association North East, visit AmericanDairy.com

Photo caption: Madrid, N.Y., dairy farmer David Fisher (center) joined more than 40 North Country law enforcement officers to distribute milk at a drive coordinated by American Dairy Association North East in Canton, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 13.

