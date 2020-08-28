New York, Maryland State Fairs Set the Stage for Virtual Celebrity Milkshake Contests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Love a good milkshake? American Dairy Association North East is putting a new spin on an annual favorite at the Maryland and New York state fairs – the virtual Undeniably Dairy Celebrity Milkshake Contests – and you can help pick the winners.



Dairy enthusiasts are invited to watch videos of local media celebrity teams concocting their personal recipes and cast a vote on the ADA North East Facebook page. Fan favorites will win the “People’s Choice” awards.

“We’re all missing the excitement of the state fairs, and the important opportunity to showcase our dairy industry and dairy foods with hundreds of thousands of consumers,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Offering these milkshake contests that feature local media personalities secures a dairy mention in the news cycle, keeping dairy top-of-mind even when consumers can’t attend the in-person events.”



In New York, tune in Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., to the ADA North East Facebook page to watch local media celebrity teams unveil their recipes. Vote for your favorite for the People’s Choice Award all weekend, Aug. 28-30, by commenting on the post. The winner will be announced Monday, Aug. 31, during the New York State Dairy Princess Day virtual experience at 10 a.m.



Marylanders can watch their local media teams present their milkshake recipes via video on Sunday, Aug. 30, after a kickoff with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, also on the ADA North East Facebook page. People’s Choice voting runs through Thursday, Sept. 3. Livestream judging will also take place, led by Maryland State Dairy Princess Ellie Feaga, at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 on the Maryland State Fair website.

For more information about American Dairy Association North East, visit AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.

