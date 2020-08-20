New York State Will Have a Butter Sculpture in 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Somethings are just too iconic to cancel! Despite the cancellation of the 2020 New York State Fair, American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is teaming up with the New York State Fair to bring this year’s annual butter sculpture to life.

A longstanding tradition and one of the most recognizable attractions of the New York State Fair, the 800-pound butter sculpture will officially be unveiled on Tuesday, Sept. 1, during a livestream at 10 am on American Dairy Association North East’s Facebook page.

“Most people are looking for some normalcy during this time of uncertainty. So, we are happy to announce that there will be a butter sculpture this year,” said NY State dairy farmer Lynn Murray of Murcrest Farms, LLC in Copenhagen, New York. “It’s unfortunate that annual Fair enthusiasts won’t be able to experience the 52nd annual butter sculpture up close and in person as they have in the past, but everyone will be able to view this year’s sculpture virtually. We are thrilled to carry on the butter sculpture tradition and to represent the more than 3,800 dairy farmers throughout New York State.”

The sculptor duo of Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have created every butter sculpture at the New York State Fair since 2003, will construct this year’s sculpture in approximately 10 days.

Great New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We know how much the Fair means to New Yorkers and while we’re busy planning the greatest Fair in our history for 2021, we are grateful to our longtime partners at American Dairy Association North East for creating an important part of the Fair in a difficult year.”

Long after the sculpture is deconstructed, it will continue to “give back” to the community. The “scrap butter” used for the sculpture—which means it’s unsuitable for sale or consumption—will be transported to a local dairy farm where it will be recycled in a methane digester to create electricity.

And that’s not all…there will be additional opportunities for fair enthusiasts to engage with American Dairy Association North East’s Virtual 2020 Fair:

1. OPPORTUNITY FOR FANS TO BE A PART OF THE SCULPTURE UNVEIL EVENT

· Five (5) lucky fair fans will win unprecedented access to this year’s virtual butter sculpture. The #VirtuallyButterTogether Instagram Contest will offer five “Fairgoers” a chance to have their “Face in the Place” at the unveiling in the form of a life-size cardboard cutout – like those seen in the stands at sporting events.

· To enter the contest, participants are asked to post a photo of themselves on Instagram enjoying dairy and using #VirtuallyButterTogether. All submissions must be posted by August 24 at 8:00 a.m. In addition to “virtually attending” the event, winners will also receive free pizza for a year and a Chromebook.

2. CREATE YOUR OWN 2020 BUTTER SCULPTURE AT HOME

· For those who really want to get into the Butter Sculpture experience, the Great New York State Fair is sponsoring a butter sculpture contest for consumers of all ages. Participants can make a sculpture using up to five pounds of butter, sculpting wire, chicken wire and a base for stability. They then will take a picture of the sculpture and submit it at the contest site on the Fair’s Facebook page. Grand prize winner receives a Lifetime Admission Medal to the Fair, along with 8 individual passes for the 2021 Fair, a $25 gift card, courtesy of Wegmans, and a prize pack from media sponsor 93Q radio. There are prizes for second through fifth places. The Fair is also operating fun contests on its Facebook page that ask for a t-shirt design for a fair that didn’t happen, that reward people who buy from the brick-and-mortar stores of Fair vendors and that ask people to send in pictures of the Fair they hold at home.

3. EXPERIENCE DAIRY AT THE NY STATE FAIR VIRTUALLY via FACEBOOK

The NY State Fair is a celebration of the State’s agricultural industry and American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) doesn’t want anyone to miss the opportunity to interact with New York’s dairy farmers and the delicious dairy foods normally featured at the Fair. So, ADANE will host a series of virtual State Fair dairy experiences every weekday on its Facebook page. The “Virtual State Fair” begins Monday, August 24 at 10 am continuing through Tuesday, September 1 when the butter sculpture is unveiled. Check out the lineup below:

AMERICAN DAIRY ASSOCIATION NORTH EAST FACEBOOK PAGE SCHEDULE

Monday, August 24 at 10 am – Virtual Dairy Barn Experience – While hundreds of families around the State would normally be camping out at the Fairgrounds and getting their cows ready for competitions, we’ll take you to three NY dairy farms to learn about different cow breeds and what goes into getting them ready for shows thru the eyes of the farm kids themselves.

Tuesday, August 25 at 10 am – Virtual Butter Sculpting 101 – We’ll pull back the curtains and take you inside the refrigerated butter sculpture case with sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton to see how the sculpture is created. They’ll also provide some DIY sculpting tips for those who want to try it at home and enter the NY State Fair Butter Sculpture At Home contest.

Wednesday, August 26 at 10 am – Virtual Dairy Products Building Experience – Whether it’s in a block or a curd or an ingredient in one of those famous NY State Fair culinary creations, cheese is a staple at the Fair. We’ll demo some great dishes you can whip up at home.

Thursday, August 27 at 10 am – Virtual State Fair Inspired Food – Food is one of the BIG attractions at the Fair and shouldn’t be missed just because you can’t be there in person. Join us as our guest chef shares awesome State Fair inspired recipes featuring delicious dairy that you can make at home.

Friday, August 28 at 10 am – Virtual Celebrity Milkshake Contest/People’s Choice Vote – Every year, local media celebrities compete for the coveted “Best Milkshake” award. But this year, the contest will end a bit differently, because you will be judge! Tune in to see your favorite local media celebrities compete in the annual milkshake contest. Then vote all weekend (August 28 thru August 30) for your favorite media milk shake team! The winner will be announced at 10 am on Monday, August 31 during the NY State Dairy Princess Day virtual experience.

Monday, August 31 at 10 am – Virtual NY State Dairy Princess Day – The State’s dairy princesses promote the dairy industry throughout the year at schools, supermarkets and fairs. Join us as the demonstrate how to make ice cream at home – a fun activity for the family! They’ll also announce the winner of the celebrity milkshake contest.

Tuesday, September 1 at 10 am – Livestream Unveiling of the 52nd Annual NY State Fair Butter Sculpture – Have you guessed what it might be? Tune in to see the winners of the “Face in the Place” contest as the butter sculpture is revealed and wrap-up our virtual tribute to the NY State Fair with a virtual dairy day princess parade!